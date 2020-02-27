in-the-us,-an-experimental-coronavirus-vaccine-is-ready-for-clinical-tests

The Moderna Inc company has announced that its experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus is ready to be tested on humans. However, the road is still long: the tests will begin in April, while the first results will be available in the summer

(Photo: Alexander Ryumin (Tass via Getty Images)

The race for a vaccine effective against the new coronavirus continues unabated. And now in the labs of the US biotechnology company Modern Inc has just taken a step forward in the development of a potential vaccine who may be able to stop the epidemic from Covid – 19 . This was announced by the same company, which reported that its experimental vaccine , called mRNA – 1273, is ready to be tested on human beings, and to have sent it the first batch of vials to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), where the phase 1 trial will start, in a very small number of volunteers on whom its safety (but not its effectiveness) will be tested. We specify from the outset, however, that the vaccine will not be available very quickly.

To be able to develop the mRna vaccine – 1273, the team of researchers relied on an innovative technology that exploits the genetic material sequences of the virus (RNA) to immunize the organism. In other words, the new rna vaccine, whose production is supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), will have the task of coding the so-called protein spike (the access key with which the virus manages to enter the cells) already used as a target of vaccines against coronavirus responsible for Sars and of the Mersa . The advantage, the researchers explain, is to mimic the natural infection to trigger a more powerful immune response, can potentially protect against infection of the new coronavirus .

According to reports from the company's researchers, however, testing may begin at the end of April , about 20 – 25 volunteers (healthy people), and that for the first results it will be necessary to wait for the summer (July-August). Meanwhile, the hunt for a vaccine against the new coronavirus continues unabated in the rest of the world. The China , in fact, announced a few days ago that it had started the first tests on the animals , while in Australia researchers from the University of Queensland have announced that they have finished, after only three weeks, the laboratory tests of their potential vaccine, which is based on the engineering of proteins viral , and to be therefore ready to experiment on animals . “There are still numerous tests to ensure that the vaccine candidate is safe and creates an effective immune response, but the technology and dedication of the researchers means that the first obstacle has been overcome “, explained Peter Høj , director of the university. “The first research went as planned and the material created has the properties that allow us to proceed with the development of the vaccine”.