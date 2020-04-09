in-venice,-where-today-vegetables-are-delivered-as-in-the-past:-rowing-through-the-canals

They started 10 years ago, before Greta Thunberg went sailing in New York, and first of all, also coronavirus. They did it to be faithful to their choice of sustainability: organic agricultural production and sustainable delivery , rowing between the canals of Venice from house to house. «Going organic it seemed right that the delivery was also on the same line», says Federico Mantova , the owner of the company Donnagnora , a young, now 36 enne, from Noale, a small town in the Venetian hinterland.

«We started with two boats of the Soralia Traditional Boat Association, now with the emergency we have more than doubled our deliveries and we are getting help also from the girls of Row Venice , an association of rowers (female, editor's note) who works mainly with tourists and who therefore has lent us two more boats and other arms these days. For now the girls have volunteered, we have “repaid” them in vegetables, but today we will have to establish a new collaboration “.

It would be nice if this trend continues even after the emergency. Federico thinks so and we think so too. «In Venice, going rowing, the dynamic that is created with people is very beautiful », he says «because the rowing boat makes no noise and when you walk through the canals in silence you can speak from the boat to the balcony, as it happened with the old frutariol . At one time, and at least until the middle of the last century, deliveries took place in oars. We went by boat with the load of vegetables and people dropped the basket and the money to buy them. But even today the ladies come to comment with us on the quality of the salad or fennel, it is very fun and very beautiful. Before, our customers were mostly young people and a few families, now with the emergency many elderly people have discovered us . Maybe they can't make the order on the site, so they call us and we do it for them. We are a group of 10 boys, all young, I haven't seen my daughter for two weeks because I start at 6 in the morning and end at 11 in the evening , but the challenge of this moment is great and you have to do the best » , continues Federico. How are your prices? I ask him: “I would say that we are in line with the other organic producers, and we are also in line with deliveries”. So are the others asking too much or you asking too little? “I'd say both.” A thought remains, after seeing the waters of Venice return transparent with the calm of the quarantine, indeed it is a hope for change: after the virus we could really try to lead a better world.

