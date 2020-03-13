in-wuhan,-doctors-celebrate-the-last-recovered-patient

Tests of normality in Wuhan . After fifty days of total isolation and continuous emergency the doctors of Wuhan breathe the first sigh of relief. In the last 24 hours were only eight (data from the Chinese National Health Commission) the new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Chinese city from which the epidemic broke out. Eight thousand health workers who worked in sixteen temporary hospitals , twelve thousand patients treated .

With some photos and videos, the doctors celebrated the last patient recovered from the virus and the closure of the last two temporary hospitals for coronavirus patients from public facilities, such as sports or exhibition centers.

The two temporary health facilities were closed on the afternoon of 10 March, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting for the first time in Wuhan since the outbreak.

« In our first week here, we were under pressure because it was something we had never done before” , said the deputy director of the temporary hospital built inside the Wuchang Hongshan Stadium, Xu Junmei.

Slowly the Chinese city is preparing to return to normal: l and authorities of the Chinese province of Hubei have announced that in the next few hours “the commercial activities of great significance for the production of the national and global industrial chain “in Wuhan will resume. While « activities not involved in essential sectors such as utilities and agricultural production will not be able to restart at least until 21 March ».

In total, the number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic in China is at an altitude 80. 793 and the dead are 3. 169.

