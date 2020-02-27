inclusive-(but-also-sexy-and-provocative):-10-underwear-brands-to-keep-an-eye-on

Once upon a time – and now it's gone – the legendary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which from the first catwalk in the distant 1995 is It has been considered as the gold standard in terms not only of briefs and bras but also of female beauty. The models on the catwalk, the so-called angels, had to have very long legs , statuesque bodies and a beauty considered objective and unquestionable, which should have persuaded anyone to buy whole stocks of underpants and lipgloss with glitter, in an attempt to get at least a little closer to the glossy images seen on the billboards.

All the most famous tops, from Stephanie Seymour and Amber Valletta in the years 90 up to the very recent Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid , paraded for the brand, wearing the iconic feather wings and the sensual diamond-studded balconies. Having a contract is (was?) Considered the arrival point of a model's career due to the prestige, visibility and astronomical compensation that it entails.

We press the button fast forward up to even more recent times , when Rihanna momentarily lays down the microphone to venture into the world of lingerie and make-up . Everything seems to proceed normally, his first collection includes harmless colored lace sets that nobody he thought they would turn into the Trojan horse that would detonate the system from the inside .

What is certain is that the timing was perfect, because in times of # MeeToo women finally claim a different image, which moves away from the unattainable aesthetic of beauties, however, however in some ways unreal, because (perhaps) often retouched. So, last September, Savage by Fenty airs the show, visible on Amazon Prime , which decrees the collapse of the usual standards 90 – 60-90 (that in the meantime they have shrunk even more).

On the catwalk not only pop stars like Migos , A $ ap Ferg and Dj Khaled but also Cara Delevingne , Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and the star of Orange is The New Black Laverne Cox , together with a team of dancers of all sizes and colors who performed on stage giving an unforgettable and truly spectacular show empowering .

The result? The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is canceled (not even the rather misogynist claims of the CEO John Mehas ) and in the world of underwear, the idea that there is no univocal ideal of beauty and that every shape and color should be celebrated they deserve to have visibility and be recognized. In addition to that of Rihanna , I am more and more lingerie brands that look to the female body in an innovative way : in the gallery above you will find the most interesting of the moment 10.

