incubation-and-coronavirus:-symptoms-appear-on-average-5-days-after-infection

For Johns Hopkins University the incubation period for Sars-Cov-2 ranges from 2 to 12 days, with rare exceptions. The isolation / quarantine recommendations of 14 days for people at risk are confirmed

How long does it take between contagion and the appearance of symptoms of the Covid – 19 caused by new coronavirus ? On average, 5 days . This is the result of the latest analysis published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine by a team of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Although the sample included in the research is still limited , the data is consistent with that obtained in the first instance by the Chinese observations and confirms the recommendations of the health authorities for surveillance (isolation or quarantine) of 14 days for people at risk, i.e. those most likely to have been exposed to the Sars-Cov-2 virus .

Precaution

At the outbreak of the atypical pneumonia epidemic in Wuhan, in the province of Hubei in China, as soon as the experts understood that it was a new coronavirus never found before in humans, the World Health Organization (WHO) immediately recommended the health surveillance for 14 people's days at risk. A precautionary statement, based mostly on what was emerging in those first weeks between 2019 and the 2020 and what was already known of the others coronavirus that infect the human being, those that cause the Sars and the Mers , whose incubation times are respectively 2-10 days and of 5-7 days . Plausible, therefore, but to be confirmed.

The new study

To make a first (although not necessarily definitive) point on incubation times of Sars-Cov-2, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health collected data on 181 cases of Covid – 19 (middle age 44, 5 years old) registered before 24 February in China, extrapolating them from news, press releases and health documents issued in China and other affected countries.

For all it was possible to trace the moment of probable exposure (and infection), concomitant with a trip to Wuhan or with contacts with infected people. In this way it was possible to calculate the time window when the first ones appeared Covid's symptoms – 19.

On average the incubation time of the new coronavirus was found to be 5.1 days , in an overall range ranging from 2 to 11,5 days. On 97, 5 % about of the cases, to be precise, developed the symptoms of the disease within 11,5 days, the 2,5% about manifested them already after 2 days from the infection. However, there are also exceptions (moreover already documented in other studies), i.e. cases in which Covid- 19 was revealed later , beyond the health surveillance period of 14 days. However, the estimate is low: 101 on 10 thousand cases .

Latency

Pending further data, therefore, the authorities confirm what has already been established. However, experts are keen to point out that much uncertainty still exists on the latency period of the virus, i.e. the juncture in which the person who has been infected becomes in turn contagious , even if asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms.