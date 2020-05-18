World

Ingram and Kemon join forces to create a protection kit

nj May 18, 2020
The shirt brand and the company specialized in the beauty sector have joined forces by creating a kit of masks and sanitizing products to face the new phase we are experiencing

“We believe that this historic moment, which requires physical distance, has actually offered our companies a unique opportunity to meet each other and, in doing so, to demonstrate their excellence”. It is a powerful dose of optimism and, at the same time, the desire expressed by Ingram and Kemon two Italian companies that have joined forces to face the new phase we are experiencing.

The one, a shirt brand founded in Sansepolcro, the other, a company specialized in the beauty sector, have decided to convert part of their production lines to create a dedicated kit to salons and designed for the safety of hairdressers and customers consisting of washable cotton masks (by Ingram) and sanitizing products, visors and protective gloves (by Kemon).

A synergy, that of the two companies, “which has its roots in a company history built on the same family values, and in particular attention to the socio-economic fabric of the territory, which both of our companies share” explain Francesca Nocentini, Kemon Marketing Manager and Tommaso Inghirami, Ingram Sales Manager.

How to dress this summer? The inspiration comes from the past

Fashion: what happens after the crises?

