inhabitthefuture,-the-series-of-conversations-about-design-and-the-new-value-of-living

Inhabit the Future: a Series is the title of a series of monthly conversations in which the directors of AD, Vanity Fair and Vogue Italia will host from time to time in turn a protagonist of the world of design. Theme: the way the Covid emergency – 19, creating a new and closer relationship between people and their home, has given new centrality to the values ​​of living, and our way of thinking about the home and work environment has changed.

The initiative underlines the closeness of the Condé Nast brands to this founding industry of Made in Italy, especially at a time when, after the forced blackout, companies need visibility and storytelling that also a strong editorial partner can guarantee.

It starts, not surprisingly, with Claudio Luti, who is the head of a company like Kartell but who above all, as president of the Salone del Mobile, is the voice of the whole industry. His conversation with Luca Dini, Emanuele Farneti and Simone Marchetti, respectively directors of AD, Vogue Italia and Vanity Fair, takes place Thursday 28 May at 12 in a direct video that will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of all three brands.

«The proximity to the Salone and its companies, which for a magazine like AD is physiological», says Luca Dini – Director of AD, «has grown considerably in this difficult moment. Starting in April, in what would normally have been our Salone issue, we dedicated a special to Italian-made design entrepreneurs, starting with Lombard companies and then moving, in the May issue, to big names in the rest of the country. And starting from June, in the issue that would accompany the postponed edition of the event, we show readers and users the news that the companies would present at the Salone, with a cover entitled # ADLovesSalone . That is, the hashtag of the joint editorial project in which the 10 AD of the world, for the first time together in the centenary history of the publishing brand, they share editorial content and put their platforms and audiences at the service of the institution that represents the best of Made in Italy design “.

“In addition to becoming the symbol of the city, the Salone del Mobile has also been an essential meeting point between the world of design and fashion in recent years: all the most important Italian and international fashion houses have in fact participated in bringing ideas, as well as significant investments. “says Emanuele Farneti – Director of Vogue Italia, ” And also Vogue Italia, with its Life in Vogue project, has played a leading role in the last two editions. In a moment of radical rethinking (also) of the fashion system, this conversation will be an important moment to discuss the role that the Salone, and Milan with it, will have in the international creative panorama “.

“Culture, inclusion, sustainability, protection of craftsmanship: the Salone del Mobile and the design chain remain the most important stage to make these values ​​even more real and programmatic. The virus emergency did not stop this process, it only made it faster and more necessary. Our task, as a system, will be to actively contribute to change. Without ifs and buts.” says Simone Marchetti – Director of Vanity Fair.

