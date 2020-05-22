inps:-the-dead-are-20-thousand-more-than-the-numbers-of-the-civil-protection

According to INPS the accounts do not return. Almost twenty thousand victims of the coronavirus would be missing in the count “unofficial” done according to the numbers provided by the Civil Protection. The analysis of the Social Security Institute says that the number of deaths in the epidemic period from Covid – 19 it's taller.

«The quantification of coronavirus deaths», can be read in the analysis of mortality in the epidemic period from Covid – 19 , «conducted using the number of deceased patients positive results provided on a daily basis by the Civil Protection department, is considered unreliable, as it is influenced not only by the method of classification of the cause of death, but also by the execution of a virus positivity test “.

What makes the difference is the place where the deaths occurred . “While it is very probable that the test (to ascertain positivity) will be carried out in the hospital setting, it is very difficult that this will be carried out if the death occurs at home”.

The period from March 1st to 30 April records an increase of 46. 909 deaths compared to 109. 520 expected. The number of deaths declared as Covid – 19 in the same period was of 27. 938. There are 20 thousands of difference.

According to INPS, many of these deaths are attributed to the ongoing epidemic. For the most part they are in the most affected part of the country. They are 18. 971, of which 18. 412 in the North. The increase in deaths has occurred throughout the country: + 43%. The northern part of Italy sees twice the number of daily deaths equal to + 84 % against + 11% of the Center and the + 5% in the South. The year had instead started with a tendency to lower mortality than the previous one. Between January and February -8% on average, -7% for men and -9% for women.

Among the deaths there are also those not directly connected to the virus, but the result of the situation that this has caused. There are counted here how many have not found a place in the hospital and how many have gone to the hospital too late because of fear of the coronavirus. Statistics have already counted an increase in deaths from heart attack and heart disease . However, the opposite is also true. The lockdown resulted in fewer road accidents and fewer deaths at work.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the return to normal in hospitals

READ ALSO

Phase 2 restaurants: what it was like to eat in a restaurant on the first day of opening

READ ALSO

Phase 2, shopping starts again: quota entrance fees, masks and gels

READ ALSO

Phase two at the start, but does everything reopen? What we can do and what we can't

READ ALSO

Phase 2 in the art galleries, the “different” reopenings of the 18 May

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Conte reopens Italy. «Encouraging results»

READ ALSO

Travel, friends and restaurants: phase 2 gets to the heart

READ ALSO

From the restaurant to the shops, where there is more fear of going

READ ALSO

The new post Covid healthcare – 19, stronger and closer to citizens