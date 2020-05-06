«inside»:-the-first-audioserie,-with-matilda-de-angelis-and-federico-cesari

The more apps that attract our curiosity arrive, the more we lose attention towards what surrounds us. If we think about it, after all, television has always been considered something that could keep company without demanding maximum concentration from the consumer, a pleasant background that could help him put together the pieces of a story or a program without keeping the eyes to the screen at all costs. It was inevitable, therefore, that someone would sooner or later think of a series only spoken, emancipating itself from the images and focusing everything on the ripples of the voice and on the solidity of the script.

Quarantine was the right push and, from that idea, Inside , the first Italian audio series in six was born episodes available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcast and Spreaker which has already entered the ranking of the most listened podcasts on Spotify.

The intuition is by Luca Carano who, in just four days, writes the dialogues and decides to involve two very popular actors among the very young in the project: Matilda De Angelis, the star of As fast as the wind that we will soon see in The Undoing , the new HBO series with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and Federico Cesari, famous for playing the character of Martino Rametta in SKAM Italia . The two play the role of Chiara and Claudio, two boys who have been living in the same house for a year and a half and who, right in the middle of the quarantine decided by the government to face the coronavirus emergency, let themselves go to ideas and confidences. It will be precisely in these days, then, that Claudio, declared gay, will discover that Chiara is a lesbian, despite the fact that her “gay radar” is, according to her, very effective.

Browse gallery

The relationship with parents, the fears related to work and, above all, the problems of love: there are many issues with which he deals Inside , all treated in a fresh and natural way. In fact, the close dialogues between Matilda and Federico keep the listener glued from beginning to end, not to mention the flexibility of use. The beauty of an audio series is, after all, that of being followed in absolute silence or as a company while walking or doing household chores. The episodes, as Carano himself explained, were recorded in a video call on Skype , with Federico connected from his home in Rome and Matilda from his home in Bologna. «Smartworky in all respects». And everything runs smoothly incredibly well.

READ ALSO

Federico Cesari: «I am a lucky boy»

READ ALSO

Matilda De Angelis: «I, lucky girl»