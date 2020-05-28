insomnia-and-sleep-problems:-here's-what-to-do-if-you-can't-sleep

Half past one. The two. Half past two. Three o'clock. I get up, drink water. If I don't sleep tomorrow I will be in pieces. Three thirty. Four o'clock. It is the fourth time this week. Insomnia haunts me.



The quarantine has busted us all times. Even those who continued to study and work at night have difficulty sleeping : or fall asleep at unlikely times or wakes up at dawn and is unable to go back to sleep. The change of season contributes to this busting: the brain is very confused .

What to do?

Apart from the usual advice or leave aside the phone and the PC screen at least an hour before going to sleep, distinguish the sleeping area from that day or not studying and working from the bed and maybe reconciling sleep with some meditation exercise and with a relaxing herbal tea, there is only one way to deal with the fact that you cannot sleep: surrender to the fact that you cannot sleep.

Yes, it is clearly a paradox, but it works like this: if we continue to fixate on the fact that we are not sleeping and that the day after we will be in pieces we will never sleep, and to make matters worse, we will be really in pieces. Yes because a lot of our energy comes from the brain so from what we think will happen.

Can not you sleep? Okay the same, the next day you will arrive very tired in the evening and sleep. If you really have downs during the day, you can take micro naps of 15 minutes each which will allow you to recover your strength for some Now.

And while you are awake for hours in bed, instead of staring at the fact that you are not sleeping you do other things: read, watch a TV series, fill your brain with anything but your obsession (justified, but negative!) Of want to sleep. At some point you will fall asleep!