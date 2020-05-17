instagram:-how-to-use-filters-to-feel-on-vacation

At the bottom of the Red Sea to swim among corals and clown fish, comfortably lying on a dream Caribbean beach, with your backpack on top of Machu Picchu, on the Great Wall of China or anywhere else you want to go: if Covid – 19 prevents travel there is always Instagram which, with the filters of the Stories, also allows you to arrive – at least virtually – anywhere in the world.

HOW TO TRY

The possibilities are endless: with the creator filters, which are added to those that Instagram makes available by default, the Stories can be customized in many different ways .

Just search for keywords filters and experiment. In the gallery above you will find some examples, along with the basic steps to be known for make the Stories always original .

THE NEWS

This is one of the many opportunities to be used on Instagram to make this long and necessary period of isolation less heavy. Among the many that have quickly become the catchphrases, the sticker Stay Home (already used 100 millions of times), the possibility of making donations during the live shows and now the new sticker Buy at km0 to help small producers on their knees in the health crisis. To see some of the holiday filters and find out how to use them, browse the gallery above

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the emoji that reminds you to wash your hands and other news (social)

READ ALSO

Ronaldo launches an Instagram profile to train like him

READ ALSO

Instagram: the #challenge sticker arrives