instagram,-the-most-followed-influencers-during-the-quarantine

From the catwalks to the most exclusive parties in the world and then find yourself – like all of us – out of the blue at home . It happened to influencers during the lockdown. A period in which social networks have confirmed, as never before, an outlet for the need to communicate (and for vanity). So Vanity Fair on newsstands (until June 3), direct by the director Paolo Sorrentino , has dedicated a photo shoot that brings on paper precisely the « irreducible of Instagram ». Among them the American model Emily Ratajkowski, @Emrata, who has continued to publish sexy images, such as the one below ( photos of Kika ) taken from the service of Vanity Fair entitled “The world changes. They don't. “



But who were the most followed influencers in our country during the “quarantine”?

No surprises at the top of the ranking, drawn up by Sensemakers on the basis of Shareablee data, who at the end of the lockdown draws sums with dizzying numbers. Chiara Ferragni did not denied even during isolation: with Fedez has been able to transform a crisis into an opportunity and she invented a new way of communicating, not just to entertain us. It is therefore not surprising that the Ferragnez were confirmed as the most followed influencers .

THE COUPLE THAT WORKS (EVEN ON SOCIAL)

74 millions of social interactions generated by Chiara Ferragni, followed by Fedez with 19 and a half million : Likes, comments, shares born from posts where they mixed everyday life, frivolities, social commitment. Jokes and spites, lunches and dinners of grandfather Franco, games and whims of Leone, ballets on TikToK, romantic moments such as the dinner that Fedez organized for Chiara's birthday, but also messages of hope and solidarity campaigns such as the fundraising of over four million euros which allowed to expand the intensive care of San Raffaele before of solidarity initiatives for which they once again got involved in the first person, such as when they got on the bike and in Milan they distributed food to the needy.

THE TOP TEN

Following in the Sensemakers ranking, with 9 million interactions, the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi : during his golden isolation he has not stopped dancing and has announced that he is expecting his first child with his partner Sharon Fonseca. Fourth place, with 8.5 million interactions, for Benedetta Rossi: among the most popular foodbloggers love you, even in quarantine it has made life easier for us with its home recipes, easy and beautiful. 8.2 million interactions for the journalist Diletta Leotta who, among other things, during a romantic isolation he celebrated the birthday of his partner Daniele Scardina, a boxer known as King Toretto. Follow the youtubers Autogol with 6.4 million interactions and the Bergamo model Paola Turani (5.9 million interactions). In eighth place the new mom (for the second time) Clio MakeUp (5.2 million ) and ninth another Ferragni: Valentina , Chiara's younger sister, with 4.5 million interactions. The actress closes the ranking Alice Pagani: 4.1 million interactions. In the gallery above the photos of Chiara Ferragni's birthday

