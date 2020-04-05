insulation-at-home:-with-smart-tv,-in-addition-to-films,-there-is-more

Never as in these difficult days, in which we find ourselves (responsibly) to spend hours and hours within the walls of the house, the television has become one of our main allies . Just press a button to spend your time in peace. And not only to turn on the device, but also to create the perfect setting in your home.

One smart home life starts right from a smart tv . And Samsung knows this well since to facilitate life within the walls of the house and create the ideal conditions for well-deserved moments relax has thought of an app capable of managing all the devices connected to the wi-fi of your home directly from your sofa.

Just set the app SmartThings on your TV QLED to receive notifications, monitor and control other devices. In this way you can be notified when the washing machine finishes its washing cycle or calibrate the lighting in the home with a few clicks. Maybe to create the right atmosphere to see that long-delayed film or your favorite TV series, even better if in original language to keep trained. One of the most popular activities, in fact, is that of the so-called “binge watching” of TV series. Agreeing on the title to be preferred, especially if there are many in the family, is not easy. To the rescue come the catalogs on demand such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple TV, NOW TV, DAZN, Rakuten TV, and Disney +. For a very high definition experience, then, Samsung and CHILI offer the exclusive possibility for owners of Samsung QLED TV 8K to see some native content in 8K.

Those who, on the other hand, want to indulge themselves exclusively to the pleasure of music can do so either by accessing satisfied YouTube with the voice function One Remote Control from Samsung TVs or with specific apps. Thanks to Samsung QLED TV it is possible, in fact, to connect directly to the Spotify and Deezer platforms to access your favorite music and podcasts , while with AirPlay you can stream your multimedia contents or listen to a song simultaneously on each TV at home by adjusting the volume in each room. All of this, why not, by doing physical activity. Given the moment of low mobility, a good alternative could be to try videos and sports tutorials to make healthy movement. From yoga to dance to functional training, there is no shortage of ideas, and using the function Screen Mirroring from the you can also view the work outs of the most famous fitness apps directly on the TV screen.

Lastly, time spent reliving travel or old memories thanks to photos is never wasted. Rather! This period of isolation could be an opportunity to scroll through images of the past or put digital albums back in place. Samsung has equipped all its QLED TVs with the Screen Mirroring function, which allows you to replicate files on the screen audio and video stored on their smartphones and tablets. In addition, the Samsung Gallery app, already installed on Samsung Smart TVs, allows you to view smartphone photos directly on TV. Waiting to go back to shooting and create new memories.

