insurance-security

We are experiencing a period of uncertainty: the fact that we do not know what will happen (will we come back sooner or later? Will we be forced forever to use masks? Will schools reopen? Can we go on vacation?) Creates thoughts for the job, insecurities about the future, thoughts on the possible urgencies of today. And never as now, to have fixed points is necessary in order not to lose the coordinates.

It may thus be useful to know that Reale Group, which controls various insurance companies, has implemented interventions in favor of the inhabitants of the red areas and, in general, of its own policyholders.

And then the pathology of Coronavirus is covered : to all policyholders of Reale Mutua and Italiana Assicurazioni, already beneficiaries of coverages that foresee the daily allowance for hospitalization, the operation of this guarantee is extended also in the case of quarantine at one's home , imposed following a positive test on the COVID buffer – 19.

Furthermore, to all those who have subscribed to a Health product in the form of a full life, the companies of the Reale Group offer, without additional costs, a compensation equal to 15% of the insured capital, in case they need of intensive care following contagion.

The medical assistance service of Blue Assistance was then expanded free of charge, operational 24 hours on 24 .

And that's not all: Banca Reale for the three-month period suspends the payment of the loan installments in progress for all customers in the red areas. It also gives small and medium-sized enterprises insured with Reale Mutua and Italiana Assicurazioni the opportunity to take advantage of a zero-rate loan for the renewal of policies.

Luca Filippone , general manager of Reale Mutua, parent company of Reale Group, which, among other things, ordered that Reale Foundation, the corporate foundation of Reale Group, participate in the realization of the project Safe children for allowing the immediate sanitation of a hundred schools in Turin, is keen to underline the active presence of the whole Group: «We thought of interventions aimed both at protecting people's health and facilitating the resumption of social, economic and production activities , in the belief that with everyone's contribution and commitment, each for its own part, we will be able to overcome this difficult moment “.