iocisono,-daniela-trabattoni:-«the-hearts-of-others»

Time is muscle. Time is muscle . It is the categorical imperative of a cardiologist. In other words: the shorter the time from the onset of the symptoms of a heart attack and the entry into the emergency room, the more the chance of survival increases. «But in these days times are increasing, they are expanding.

And the movements, the accesses from the most distant places, make everything more difficult ». Daniela Trabattoni has 52 years and she is the head of the Invasive Cardiology Operative Unit of the Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan , an excellence in this branch of medicine. And in the weeks of the virus emergency, heart diseases do not give respite. And sometimes they even add to the clinical pictures of Covid positive patients – 19. «When we started to organize ourselves to receive patients who also come from other structures, we noticed a decrease in hospital admissions. An unusual figure, perhaps also driven by the fact that during the blockades in the cities people move less, therefore they have less chance of exposing themselves to risks and fatigue of the heart. But then everything changed and the situation worsened: many now come from risk areas, are sorted according to who is positive, treatable, serious. And it is no longer just a struggle against time. But also against an invisible and sometimes unbeatable enemy “.

How do you try to fight it?

«Look, it's a sad situation because in some cases you feel powerless, you can't do much. But I repeat to everyone not to be afraid, because fear is a negative primary experience. Instead, determination must guide you. Even when you can't do it. And unfortunately we are cardiologists, not infectious disease specialists: we often have clinical pictures so complicated and compromised that there is not much to do “.

Do you feel fragile in these conditions?

«Faced with the fear of not being able, of not being able to manage a patient, you find yourself fragile. And you feel fragile especially in the face of the modalities imposed by this virus. You see, normally there is contact, we talk, we shake hands. These days, however, one cannot even touch and greet one another with just one look. This terrible emergency makes you understand the importance of the human aspects of our profession. Like the pietas towards the community and the people who are here and who entrust themselves to our care “.

