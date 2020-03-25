iocisono.-two-balconies-in-milan

The article has been published in the issue on newsstands from Wednesday 25 March. All proceeds from the sale of the number 12 of Vanity Fai r will be donated to charity at the Papa Hospital John XXIII of Bergamo

At home mine there are two small stone balconies that I have never used because they overlook a fairly narrow and anonymous street of Milan . I live in an area just outside the center, in an early twentieth century building, on the second floor.

The second floor is a bit dark, but it has high ceilings that remind me of my grandparents' house where I used to spend my holidays when I was little, in Emilia.

In Milan, balconies are not used much: in summer it is too hot and there are mosquitoes, in winter it is too cold and as is known it is not there are more between seasons, so the Milanese on the balconies are almost never apart from those who have very well exposed but the climate – at least that – is the same for everyone .

My balcony of the living room in ten years that I live here has been used only fleetingly by smoking friends during a few dinners, while from that of the son's room I have perhaps passed once year to throw a bunch of keys or a book caught on the sidewalk.

For ten days, however, my stone balconies have become the protagonists of the house . They are gray, bare, even a little moldy, but they are my balconies: I find them beautiful and I am grateful to have them. In the one in the living room – where at sixteen past ten when the sun crosses the building opposite the first rays arrive – I put a chair and two inverted fruit boxes stacked like a table and I sit there until the blessed sun it makes my nose run and my eyes water and I doubt that it comes to everyone, but no, it's not That, the Coso, not yet, it's just that as my mother said the city sun hurts and you don't have to sunbathe in the months with the erre, two of his thousand bizarre theories.

In the other balcony my daughter – who in the meantime took possession of her brother's room who went to live alone – now lives there. He makes us breakfast, reads us, connects with the school during online lessons. When this article comes out my partner will be seventeen years old from one day – I hope friends will celebrate it on Houseparty, in the meantime I found only the blue candles in the supermarket – but that's another story.

From my new favorite place in the house I now observe the buildings opposite. My neighbor is a nice lady in her sixties who occasionally makes healthy run around the living room. I had never seen her before. On a tiny balcony a girl put a wicker armchair and reads for hours. I found out that a blonde I saw in Pilates is in the building next door, on the fourth floor, and we chatted a little yesterday. My favorite neighbor, Giovanni, lives downstairs: at three we meet to have coffee together, each on his balcony. Flags of Italy hung from a few windows in the street and Giovanni commented that he would expose that of Brazil if he had it, because there is a round that looks like the world.

The first time there was a national appointment to applaud the doctors at noon, people I had never seen appeared before and applauded as matte. The husband of the lady who makes the corsets held a half-rally at the window saying in summary that we must all resist and have respect for those who are working and risking for us: they are just a nice couple. Then there was the evening of lights, at nine, and even there it was nice because there were music and lights even in this little gray street – even if I envy the condominiums of Naples where they all sing together Embrace me stronger with speakers and amplifier, or those from Puglia where the pizzica starts at sunset – because here at six o'clock in the evening singing from the balcony no one is there anymore. So I think I would like to live in the suburbs or in City Life in front of Fedez and Chiara where people still sing and mess, or in Rome where it is full of signs with Everything will be fine and the rainbows drawn by the children and my cousin Silvia with her daughter Flavia and their flowery banner even ended up on the New York Times .

In my street, I believe that at six in the afternoon listening to medical bulletins prevails, which at the time of writing are increasingly ugly. The low blow was, on Thursday, the photograph of the row of coffins taken away from Bergamo in the night, three quarters of an hour's drive from here. Of course you get the urge to sing. Of course you understand those who now from the balconies scold rare passersby or invoke silence for national mourning. Yet these balconies are blessed, because they keep company even for those who do not use Zoom or Skype, and in any case clashing with strangers is as beautiful as and more than toasting with old friends each one at home.

Tomorrow is Friday and I read that at eleven o'clock the radios will all broadcast Italian songs together and I too – if all goes well – tomorrow I will open the windows and put on the music of the radio to the max. I hope – if all goes well – the lady who runs the corsets around the living room and her husband do the same thing.

