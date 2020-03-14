iorestoacasa-and-i-do-emergency-manicure-and-pedicure

pedicure Among the emergencies of the period, now that the beauty salons are closed, there is also the continuation of the management of all the beauty retouches that we have always granted ourselves regularly, but which we cannot now entrust to an expert. With lockdown it's time to go it alone and we have to put our DIY skills into action.

In addition to the tint, women must also manage the manicure. One owner of the many Italian beauty salons who closed their doors, unable to guarantee the safety distance to reduce the infection with coronavirus, made her expertize available to help women in their daily beauty routine.

Giulietta Fargnoli , expert in wellness, makeup and nail art, has thus bestowed some tricks of the trade to be implemented during the period of isolation until April 3, and hopefully no later. Here they are.

REMOVE GEL AND SEMI-PERMANENT NAIL POLISH AT HOME

«When you are not practical and you do not have the right manual skills, I recommend first of all to dip your hands in a bowl of hot water for a twenty minutes , so as to soften it a bit. Then with a file you start to remove the gel by making light and circular movements, taking care not to scratch the skin. Be patient and be controlled. To speed up filing a little, you can cut the length of your nails a little with a nipper or a nail clipper, then carefully file the cut part. Never remove the nail polish with your teeth or nails if you see it raised, you risk damaging your nails “.

«MARBLE» EFFECT TO HIDE THE GROWTH

“Touching up is a bit complicated, but if you have the same or similar enamel color in your home, or rather if it is a little darker, you can try some special effect. First of all spread the finger of olive oil so as not to adhere the nail polish on the skin and file the surface of the gel, then pass it on a transparent nail polish. Cut a small piece of dish sponge, soak it in an enamel of the color that can match your current one, and then dab it on the nail to create a marble effect. It will help to camouflage any discolouration and will give an original effect. Once everything is finished, remove the excesses on the edge of the nail and let it dry “.

IF THE NAIL MUST BE RENOVATED

«By removing the gel and the semi-permanent nail polish by yourself at home, without the right tools or the right manual skills, the nail could be damaged a bit, become scratched and weakened, but it is therefore possible to make a restructuring compress which will show you improvements right away. Take disposable gloves and insert a teaspoon of olive oil or a spoonful of lemon inside. If you have castor oil at home, add three drops, otherwise even a simple cream will do. Put on your gloves and massage your hands, keeping the mix in place for at least 20 minutes. This compress is also very good for rehydrating the skin, which in this period may have dried out a bit with the use of alcohol-based sanitizers “.

DO IT YOURSELF PEDICURE

You will find that staying at home you will have the opportunity to do things that in other normal situations seemed like a luxury. Among these also treat the feet to make them soft and silky. The expert recommends a compress to be made with butter or olive oil, ingredients that we all have in the refrigerator. «Massage the feet gently with the chosen product, then cover them with plastic wrap and keep everything in place for at least 30 minutes. This compress eliminates all hardness, softens and rehydrates the skin, making even the removal of small calluses easier. If you don't have a disposable spatula, you can rub a horsehair glove over the hardest parts ». Once this is done, proceed with the application of the nail polish, to revive the mood with a little color.

THE HYGIENIC RECOMMENDATIONS TO NEVER BE Neglected

Brush your nails

For those with long nails or even nails that exceed the fingertip very little, it is good practice to always use a brush with warm water and soap to make a slow and thorough cleaning. Under the nails nest bacteria and dirt.

Avoid eating nails

The stress and anxiety that comes from the coronavirus epidemic could worsen the habit of nail biting in some, putting health at risk. That's why those who have this tendency to eat their nails more than the others must disinfect and wash their hands well, and under the nails, following the instructions of the experts. Any wound or skin around the nails, even those that can accidentally get themselves while doing the manicure, becomes a door for bacteria and viruses, which have easier access to the body.

A do-it-yourself antiseptic method recommended by the manicurist Jin Soon Choi , founder of the Jinsoon nail salon in New York is to dip the nails in lemon and vinegar , works as a disinfectant and deterrent from the unhealthy habit of nail biting. Another way to keep the latter at bay is to always have nail polish and manicure in perfect condition, an aesthetic deterrent from eating them.

