iorestoacasa:-art-in-the-time-of-coronavirus-is-online

They post their masterpieces online to do not let us give up on beauty , without leaving the house, accompanying them with the hashtag #iorestoacasa: so the great Italian museums and places of culture participate in the campaign born spontaneously on social networks to remind us that the only way to fighting the spread of the Coronavirus is now isolating oneself to limit social relationships.

A hashtag that bounces from bulletin board to bulletin board, also thanks to the many artists who are relaunching it: among them Jovanotti, Ligabue, Fiorello, Negroamaro, Tiziano Ferro, Nuclear Tactical Penguins and many other singers and actors . «A very important message for children» tweeted the minister for cultural goods and activities and for tourism Dario Franceschin i, who thanked them and re-launched the initiative.

The same minister, a few hours after the entry into force of the latest decree on Coronavirus which strengthens containment measures by also providing for the closure of cinemas, theaters and museums, has asked cultural operators to do their part: on TVs to program music, theater, cinema and art, and to museums and galleries to make the most of their social networks and their sites to share the works that we cannot see in person for now.

From today, cinemas, theaters, concerts, museums will be closed all over Italy. A necessary and painful choice. But #culture can come to homes. I ask TVs to program music, theater, cinema, art and all cultural operators to make the most of their social networks and sites. – Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) March 8, 2020

So from hour to hour museums and galleries that adhere to the countryside are multiplying posting photos of works accompanied by the hashtag #iorestoacasa: for now they are the Royal Museums of Turin, Pompeii, the Colosseum, the Uffizi, Palazzo Reale in Naples, the Egyptian Museum, Palazzo Barberini, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, the Archaeological Museum of Cagliari, the Archaeological Park of the Phlegrean Fields, the Oriental Art Museum of Venice, Capodimonte, the Homer Museum of Ancona, the National Gallery of Umbria, the Museum of San Martino. In the gallery above some of the masterpieces to watch online





