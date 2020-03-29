iorestoacasa:-tips-for-hair-removal-(avoiding-too-much-damage)

In this period, when we are closed (responsibly) within the home, if on the one hand we manage to carve out small moments of relaxation all for us, on the other we find ourselves dealing with children beauty drawbacks such as the unstoppable growth of hair. Given the closure of the beauty centers, all that remains is to rely on ourselves. We asked Valentina Fiordalisi , of Flamingo Beauty & Hair of Milan , one of the salons in the network of Treatwell , some advice for hair removal at home (avoiding «too much damage»).

THE MOST RECOMMENDED METHODS

“Pending beauticians to reopen, the goal is to do as little damage as possible. First of all, a necessary distinction must be made between hair removal , which consists in removing the hair, including bulb and hair removal, which only concerns the removal of the part of hair that comes out of the skin. For a better hair removal our preference is absolutely to arabic wax , a natural method, very ancient and with infinite benefits, or traditional waxing in roll or the classic hot wax with spatula “.

SENSITIVE SKIN? TRY THE ARAB WAX

«Also called sugar paste or sugar wax , the Arabic wax can be produced by yourself at home with water, sugar and lemon or buy it ready, making sure that the consistency is not too liquid, otherwise it will be more difficult to use it. This type of wax is called “cold”, therefore also suitable for sensitive skin and those suffering from capillary fragility, as it performs a natural exfoliation of the skin taking away all the cells death without ever tearing the skin. Furthermore, it does not break the hairs but, on the contrary, it incorporates them and gently takes them away from the bulb; prevents the formation of ingrown hair and, in the presence of very small or ingrown hair, facilitates its exit thanks to the vacuum effect. Finally, it slows down regrowth and favors over time a “re-education” of the hair, which will grow thinner and lighter “.

WAXING

«Alternatively, you can opt for a traditional waxing in roller , the laying of which is simpler, or the classic hot wax with a spatula of disposable wood, both to be torn off with depilatory strips. Attention must be paid to the temperature of the wax in order not to cause burns and remember to spread it in the direction of the hair and tear counter-hair to not break the hairs. It is not recommended to go over the same area too many times to avoid bruising or bruising “.

HOT BATH BEFORE HAIR REMOVAL: YES OR NO?

«A warm bath before waxing must be evaluated on the basis of the type of skin: the heat helps to dilate the pores therefore it makes easier the removal of the hair and less annoying the tearing. In the case of sensitive, thin or very dry skin, it is better to avoid it because it would make the skin more sensitive to irritation. In any case, after the bath, before waxing, it is better not to apply any moisturizing product because it could compromise the result of the epilation “.

BODY SCRUB: HOW TO DO IT AT HOME AND WITH WHICH CADENCE

«The scrub is recommended for the whole body once or twice a week . You can choose a mechanical scrub, then enriched with exfoliating particles that must be massaged on the skin, or a chemical peel that should be left in place or massaged for a few minutes, which will act by enzymatic and non-mechanical action. Whatever the scrub is, for a more intense action it is preferable to apply it on dry and not damp or wet skin , massage and then rinse. This advice applies to the body but not to the face, where the skin is more sensitive and in contact with the scrub granules it could be irritated. We must not forget to insist on the areas where the skin thickens most (elbows, knees) and where the hair is more easily incarnated (groin, back of the thighs, under the buttock) “.

DIY SCRUB

«For a super cheap but very effective home scrub you can take 3 tablespoons of baking soda and one of warm water. This type of scrub avoids infections because bicarbonate is an antibacterial, makes the skin clearer and brighter, helps prevent ingrown hair. At the end of the scrub and each shower, you must dry the skin well because the water left in excess evaporates bringing with it water molecules present on the skin, thus causing dehydration with consequent dryness. Finally, apply a moisturizing product preferably enriched with natural oils and butters for real skin hydration “.

INCARNATED HAIR: HOW TO PREVENT IT

«Doing the scrub every week, even twice a week, if necessary by choosing the most suitable hair removal method for your skin and hair type. In any case, for the removal of ingrown hair, I recommend waiting for a professional to take care of it to avoid painful inflammations or grazes which then risk turning into unsightly spots “.

DEPILATION AND MENSTRUAL CYCLE: WHAT TO DO AND WHAT NOT

«During the cycle you feel more pain, the skin is more sensitive. In this period, however, hormonal activity has slowed down a lot, therefore epilating in the days of the cycle, the waxing could last longer. A little pain in exchange for a slower regrowth … the choice is yours! “

EYEBROWS: WHAT TO DO AND DON'T DO

“Making eyebrows well is really an art. Today the trend is to want thick and wild eyebrows: my advice is not to touch them and have fun just combing them or even posing them with a little gel. If you really can't resist and already have a shape designed by the beautician, I recommend following it and “cleaning” with the help of tweezers only the hair that is outside the drawing. Care must be taken to remove the hair well from the root with the bulb and not to break it “.

DEPILATION OF BAFFETTI: THE RECOMMENDED METHOD

«For such a sensitive area it is preferable to use gentle hair removal methods such as Brazilian wax, Arab or thread. In this moment in which we have a lot of free time, we can try to practice with the thread, following a tutorial: a silk or cotton thread will suffice. Be careful though! Practice on the leg (or that of the boyfriend!) Before moving on to the face: the thread cuts. If you don't feel like it, a small depilatory strip of the ready ones is fine too. Spread it correctly in the direction of the hair and tear against the hair, tightening the skin well “.

DOUBLE HAIR REMOVAL DIY WITHOUT SUFFERING TOO

«I highly recommend avoiding do-it-yourself hair removal of this delicate area. If you are not really able to perform the tearing correctly, you risk irritated skin, grazes, abrasions, broken hair, hematomas. You can opt to simply shorten the hair with scissors while waiting to make an appointment in the salon. You can also prepare a scrub two days before: it will favor the escape of short or ingrown hair “.

POST DEPILATION: WHAT YOU MUST NOT FORGET

«After depilation we must not forget to apply moisturizing, nourishing, decongestant or soothing products in order to soothe redness and prevent dryness. Those who have opted for Arabic wax will instead just have to remove any residue with water and dry well: in this case they can also avoid applying creams because this wax is already moisturizing and gives a very smooth skin “.

