iorestoacasa-with-oppo-find-x2-pro

Never as in these days of forced isolation, the possibility of having a new smartphone to be discovered is useful. We had the opportunity to study closely Oppo Find X2 Pro , the most recent product of the Find series, flagship of Oppo . It will be distributed in Italy starting May 8.

Oppo Find X2 Pro in the orange vegan leather version

A display created for TV series

Oppo Find X2 Pro is equipped with one curved 6.7-inch QHD + Amoled screen (1440 × 3168), 513 ppi with contrast 5, 000, 000: 1 is a refresh rate at 120 Hz.

All these specifications ensure an excellent visual experience both in the TV series and in the game. The flagship of Oppo automatically adjusts the brightness according to the rooms. Under normal conditions, the brightness can reach a peak of 500 Nit. On the terrace, under the early afternoon sun, he arrives at 800 Nit. By watching videos in HDR mode, however, the partial brightness of the screen can reach 1200 Nit. I also emphasize that Find X2 Pro has a display 10 bits of a billion colors . Significant figure for the transition of colors that is more fluid. An endowment that has given us more vivid and faithful images, especially in the sunsets.

As you can see in the dark the new Oppo Find X2 Pro: scene from the film The Aeronauts with actor Eddie Redmayne, global brand ambassador of Oppo

In addition, the integrated black polarizer eliminates screen contrast from the physical plane and returns a purer black color. The reflectivity of the Oppo Find X2 Pro screen is 4.4%. For comparison, 4.3% is the highest standard currently achieved. This means improving the reading experience (in case you have downloaded an app to read ebooks), and make the black of the screen appear purer.

Comfortable viewing at all times

Oppo has equipped this smartphone with an AI eye protection system to ensure comfortable viewing at all times. It starts from the Display Natural Tone . Thanks to an independent color temperature sensor, Oppo Find X2 Pro automatically adjusts the color on the screen to adapt to the color temperature of the ambient light. It thus offers us a more comfortable viewing experience. In addition, the Oppo flagship learns our habits – like brightness – to offer a personalized automatic adjustment experience. Find X2 Pro has obtained the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification for its performance in eye protection. The luminescent material E3 used by the screen reduces the blue light of the 40% .

Oppo Find X2 Pro during video streaming for cooking recipe

Where the TV cannot go

Oppo Find X2 Pro is a very useful device for watching videos in streaming where the TV cannot go. We tested it on the terrace in full sun, in the bedroom and in the kitchen to follow a new recipe step by step. To the superb qualities of the display, already declared, we add the software component 01 Ultra Vision Engine which provides for the compensation and optimization of video movement. Specifically, this software increases to 30 / 60 fps or even 120 fps the frame rate of films and sports broadcasts that are generally shot at 24 / 25 ftp. This allows for greater fluidity in video playback, minimizes jerky movement and pixelated outlines.

Thus, the fast moving scenes of racing game , action films, sports scenes are much more fluid. Today, this solution is compatible with the contents of platforms such as YouTube (60 fps / 120 fps), Tencent Sports ( 60 fps / 120 fps), Amazon (60 fps) and Netflix (60 fps). In addition, Oppo Find X2 Pro supports the conversion of hardware-based SDR video to HDR video . This allows for better video quality, including clearer displays, brighter colors and greater dynamic range. The audio is also very respectable. This smartphone uses a full band stereo speaker . A feature that boasts deep bass and clear high tones. Finally, thanks to the combination of the double stereo speaker and the Dolby Atmos, the audiovisual experience was engaging, for being a smartphone.

The luminous notification of Oppo Find X2 Pro

The customizations of Oppo Find X2

You never stop discovering its different possibilities of personalization. One of the most interesting is the light effect for notifications of the lock screen ( figure above ). When a notification, or a call, arrives, the curvature of the display of 67. 8 ° lights up to choose between neon violet, ocean blue or amber orange. By pinching the display, however, from the bottom four icons appear for the quick management of widgets , backgrounds, effects, settings . In particular, the effects are decisive for personalizing the movement of the various screens. You can choose between swipe / cube / flip / card effect and tilt, our favorite.

Another customization that cannot be renounced is the screen update speed . Ranges from 60 Hz for low energy consumption at 120 Hz. This ultra high mode is ideal for gaming . Each game seems to respond faster with a zero latency effect. But the screen can also be customized in color mode and resolution. The former varies between lively / delicate / cinematic. The second from FHD + (Full High Definition) that is 2376 × 1080 pixels at QHQ + (Quad High Definition) from 3168 × 1440 pixels.

Ultra Vision camera module

The most important feature of a top-of-the-range smartphone is undoubtedly the quality of the images it takes. Oppo Find X2 mounts the Ultra Vision camera module consisting of a combination of three lenses : the primary camera from 48 MP , the ultra wide angle from 48 MP and the periscopic telephoto lens from 13 MP. This smartphone is supported by Dual Native ISO technology. In practice, Find X2 is able to automatically adjust the light detection capability to minimize image noise in dark environments. And thanks to the Ultra Night Mode 3.0 it is possible to use the zoom even at night just like during the day. In addition, the Oppo flagship supports omnidirectional PDAF All Pixel technology. In this case, the autofocus takes place with a technique called phase detection (from English Phase Detection Auto Focus – PDAF). This solution allows all sensor pixels to perform phase difference detection. This means that even a small subject within the image can be focused with high precision.

from left: zoom 0,6x – 1x – 10 x – 60 x

From the panorama to the detail

The zoom of Oppo Find X2 Pro goes from 0,6x of the ultra angolor lens to 10 x of the hybrid zoom up to 60 x of the digital one . In the first case, Find X2 Pro is able to intelligently recognize faces and correct facial distortions caused by the wide angle. Compared to the previous generation, the new hybrid zoom 10 x ha a more updated Optical Image stabilization (OIS) chip driver. If the zoom for the shots goes up to 60 x, the one dedicated to videos reaches a maximum of 30 x. Finally, when the distance from the subject is less than 10 cm, the camera automatically switches to the Ultra Macro Mode . Macro photos can be taken up to a distance of 3 cm. With this smartphone you have the possibility to take RAW images at 12bit. This enriches the highlights and shadows of the photo. In this way the transitions of light and shadow are more natural and it offers more freedom in the process of editing .

Selfie for real pros

Find X2 Pro is equipped with a front camera from 32 MP. Its sensor clearly captures every detail of the face, including wrinkles. But the beautification algorithm developed by Oppo helps to make the skin tones more real and structured. In addition, the selfie function is compatible with Ultra Night Mode , which can modulate the different exposure levels of people and scenarios, accurately restoring the colors of the scene and ensuring that people and the surrounding environment appear at their best. In dark environments, Oppo Find X2 Pro automatically requires the screen to replenish the light to make selfies clearer. This smartphone is also capable of correcting the distortion often observed on the edge of faces when taking a selfie . In this way each face appears realistic and natural; also for people placed on the sides of the frame.

Selfie Matteo Dall'Ava with Oppo Find X2 Pro (image not retouched in dark environment without lighting)

How to become a vidomaker

Oppo find X2 guarantees professional level shots . With the help of a gimbal , again better. This phone offers multiple professional shooting functions, including Ultra Steady Video 2.0 . This anti-shake technology together with the ultra angular lens allows you to shoot videos comparable to those of motion cameras professional. In addition, the live HDR video recording at 10 bit makes more even the shaded areas are clear. The audio is in line with the quality of the shots thanks to the recording function with three microphones . Finally, with the new audio zoom, when zooming in on a distant subject, the sound coming from that point is amplified. So it will seem closer.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, 5G smartphone

Oppo Find X2 Pro is the first 5G flagship of Oppo . It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and supports dual SA / NSA mode and global roaming. Find X2 Pro reloads in 38 minutes thanks to SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging. Without ever overheating, the battery from 4260 Dual cell mAh supports charging up to 65 Watt: 10 V and 6.5A. I also remember that this smartphone is IP certified 68 and therefore resists water, splashes and dust. Finally, data security. My children of 6 and 11 years often ask me the smartphone to play and use some of their apps. To avoid deleting my files or applications, Oppo Find X2 Pro allows you to set up three different types of accounts : main user, secondary user and visitor. The data of each user are saved only on the respective account. Everyone can set their own password and system preferences.

Prices, availability and promotion

Oppo Find X2 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM is available in orange vegan leather and in black ceramic , at the price of 1200 euro starting from May 8th 2020. Who will register on the website www.oppopromo.it starting from 22 April until May 8 2020, and will purchase an Oppo Find X2 Pro ( from 8 May to 30 June) will receive a free pair of wireless earphones Oppo Enco Free and a Oppo Bluetooth Speake r. Who will register online from 9 May to 10 July 2020, by uploading the proof of purchase, you will receive instead a pair of Oppo Enco earphones Free.