iosonoMilano, # iosonolamiacittà, #iosonoItalia: the appeal of Vanity Fair never stops

Thanks to everyone, well-known personalities and ordinary people, who are participating with us in this huge unstoppable social campaign to stay united in this dramatic moment that the world is going through. From Milan to Italy, to the world. The appeal launched by Vanity Fair – on the issue on newsstands by '11 March distributed free of charge to readers in newsstands in Milan and throughout Lombardy (and free of charge on the Vanity Fair APP with the code VF4YOU), who wants to convey a message of unity, rationality and strength from a city and region that were first affected by the COVID virus – 19 – continue traveling on social networks , becoming a viral resistance campaign : «United to stop the virus».

There are the 64 personalities of the world of culture, fashion, design, entrepreneurship and institutions – from the mayor Giuseppe Sala to Ornella Vanoni, from Giorgio Armani to Mahmood , from Miuccia Prada to Maurizio Cattelan – who sent their message from the pages of the Condé Nast magazine, and there are many others, famous and otherwise, who share their testimony on the Net minute by minute. Because, as the director of Vanity Fair Italia Simone Marchetti , «# iosonomilano is just the beginning of an @ message vanityfairitalia that is traveling from Milan and Lombardy to Italy and then all over the world. The COVID virus – 19 is now a pandemic: for this reason, we wanted to launch an appeal to unity, strength and rationality even for those who still do not live closely the increasing contagions, the deaths, the commitment of those who fight in the front line and the upset consequent lives .

«It was nice», continues Marchetti, «see #iosonomilano spontaneously posted by many people after the IG of @ vanityfairitalia had posted the cover faces of the new issue. Afterwards, always spontaneously, # iosonoreggioemilia arrived and many other cities are being added. We sent the cover and most of the newspaper to print one day before Prime Minister Conte closed Lombardy and almost a week before the closure of all Italy. It was a gamble, a way of bringing hope, a sense of unity and responsibility to a country experiencing a dramatic event. From this moment, #iosonomilano becomes # iosonolamiacittà because everyone, at many latitudes and in different ways, we are called to make a difference to fight the virus. Be strong, be united and never ever lose hope “.

And all the photos shared via social media – from Milan, Italy and the world – we wanted to group them here, in a constantly updated gallery. A human tide that, even if at a distance, remains united.

