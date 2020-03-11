iosonomilano,-startuppers:-«back-to-the-future»

# iosonoMilano, but also Wuhan, Paris, Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world. That of this issue of Vanity Fair is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty to face the global challenge to this virus.

This article was published in the issue 11 of «Vanity Fair» , on newsstands until 24 March.

«Our generation has worked in a constant condition of crisis, nothing has been given to us. When the difficulties increase we see the team react, put a higher gear.

Challenges stimulate us, and we come out stronger and stronger ». Alberto Dalmasso , 36 years, together with two friends he founded Satispay, the new pervasive system digital payment, and today it goes straight: «Milan is a city that does not think about problems, but about solutions. In every company, group of friends or family, there are those who urge not to be overwhelmed by panic, but to face the situation seriously and rationally. It is certainly clear that everyone is looking forward to re-accelerate to the maximum, but the sense of responsibility leads to reflection and we are sure that from this period an even more organized and livable city will emerge “.

Here, Alberto Dalmasso is what he says is a startupper, of those who speak of “team”, not of “partners and employees” as a traditional entrepreneur would do; of those who have wings to fly, not lead feet to move forward with caution.

Like him, Alberto Genovese is another start-up who knows a lot: Neapolitan, class 1977, he graduated in Economics and Commerce from Bocconi University in Milan, the city where he still lives today. After founding the comparison site Facile.it, in 2014 he sold it for 100 million euros and founds Prima Assicurazioni, of which it still holds the majority of the capital. But this is not enough for him, he decides to embark on the new adventure of Brumbrum, the site for the online sale of used cars, and then invests in many other projects such as Abiby, Mirta and Zappyrent, ranging from the world of craftsmen to the real estate one: «Work with hundreds of talented young people and I am sure that their extraordinary energy will be the engine of the restart. Start-ups are used to fighting in very challenging contexts. If anything, the risk is linked to irrational behavior by partners and customers. These new businesses can be particularly vulnerable because, having to prove the validity of their model, they need trust. At the same time, however, they are faster to adapt to a changing context and therefore can react better to a shrinking demand “.

There are also cases in which, in situations like this, the demand instead increases: “We were already growing a lot and this event further increased sales, even if we would have happily done without it”, he says Marco Porcaro , the founder of Cortilia, the first online agricultural market, “As a traveler and runner I have always considered resilience a fundamental value, inherent in each of us and, however negative, this condition will also end, leaving us perhaps a little changed, but more aware, like after a trip or a long run. However, my team is reacting with great determination: this is a time to work with greater intensity on its products and services, going to analyze issues that perhaps in a “normal” period would not have deepened given the scarce resources of time that we usually have available. The night will pass … ».

This Coronavirus emergency has also allowed Chiara Burberi to make her Redooc, the now famous digital teaching platform, better known from primary to university: «Finally, the school in the houses is preparing for the future, with the students at the center. Today we offer thousands of video lessons, more than 80. 000 interactive exercises all explained, paper material to download, material for DSA (Specific Learning Disorders), with a huge tank of teaching aids for teachers, in continuous expansion. Boys and girls of school age, between 6 and 19 years (just over 7 million), were all born in the new century and they have skills and talents that we often fail to grasp, committed as we are to reading their behaviors with the “lenses” of the past century. The future is finally dictating the new rules of the game. On returning to the classroom, in the common physical environments, the school will no longer be the same: all the teachers, finally none excluded, will have started their path of change, or rather, of evolution towards the new teaching ». For Redooc this period could be an important, revolutionary passage: «Every change is a great opportunity. For us, it is an opportunity to accelerate contact with Italian schools and families. The #ScuolaACasa initiative, which we launched thanks to the contribution and support of the Global Thinking Foundation, will not end with the end of the Coronavirus alarm: the emergency of the school in Italy is and will remain structural until there is a desire to define an “education strategy”, with a view to sustainability, according to the logic of the UN Agenda 2030. Maybe it's the time that the Ministry changes its name: instead of “education”, it could use “education”, from the Latin educere, which I like to translate with “bringing out the best, giving opportunities” “.

Education is a central theme, such as health, in which it operates Francesca Fedeli , creator of the FightTheStroke.org foundation and MirrorAble, the portal that helps rehabilitation of children affected by perinatal stroke: «We take this opportunity to get back together on the starting line, no longer perched in monolithic positions. Our antidote to concern for families living with disabilities, at a further complex moment like this, is to listen and promote education, for young and old, to a critical reading, to increase one's level of ” health literacy “and thus make more informed decisions about one's own health and those who are close to us”.

