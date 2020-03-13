iosonomilano:-we-love-you

# iosonoMilano, but also Wuhan, Paris , Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world. That of this issue of Vanity Fair is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty to face the global challenge to this virus

This article was published in the issue 11 of «Vanity Fair», on newsstands until 24 March



PULSANTE SOUL BY MATILDE GIOLI

«Milan my beautiful … after 30 years getting lost in your alleys still fills my heart with love and adrenaline brain.

The further away you are the more I miss you, a wonderful city with a thousand faces. When everything is just a bad memory, I will find you even stronger and more unique than ever. “

THE NAVEL OF THE WORLD BY GIOVANNI GASTEL

“There is a force in Milan that is difficult to define. Yet he lives in the fibers of this city and crosses it

like a blood of actions and a need to do, create, build. Almost a physical necessity. That makes us get up in the morning with the hope of adding a piece to this eternal and unstoppable construction that is the city. We have endured with stoic courage plagues and famines, dominations and heavy interference from other countries, yet we have always been the spiritual center of this nation, even before it really came to life. Milan is a crossroads of thought and action, it is the exact place where the abstract becomes concrete. In which the most visionary of dreams can come true. My pride in being a citizen of the world but born in Milan is immense and I have always carried it with me deep in my heart “.

READ ALSO

Charity Cheah: «Let's put our ego aside. We must follow the rules “