iphone-se-2020,-here-is-apple's-new-budget-smartphone

The global quarantine from coronavirus has nothing to do with it, since the new low cost iPhone (relative) it has been talked about for months and with different denominations. Now the iPhone SE 2020 has arrived, and it is a full-bodied update of the 7 or 8 series both as an aesthetic – the tastone is back Home with Touch ID – which as a panel (a 4.7 inch HD Retina Lcd) and other ingredients. Above all, the feeling and the setting with a single rear camera, although updated. How the heart of the device is updated: the same chip A 13 Bionic who mount iPhones 11. Coupled with an 8-core Neural Engine capable of processing five thousand billion operations per second.

Of course the timing seems scientific in any case: launching a telephone on the market with the services and the taste of the Apple but which costs half, or even less, of the top of the range. In the midst of a global pandemic in which people's spending power, and their propensity, are at risk of being severely tested. The reality is that it is a strategy that Apple had planned for the current year and that follows a trend towards diversification of the range increasingly accentuated. Counting the newcomer, in preorder from 17 April, at end of the year Cupertino will show off five new devices , given that the series 12 will come in two basic and premium versions.

Available in cuts from 64, 128 is 256 GB of memory , IP certification 67 which makes it resistant to dust and water up to one meter deep for half an hour, the iPhone SE 2020 pairs with the autonomy of the iPhone 8 ( that comes out of the price lists) but with a quick charge of 50% in half an hour, obviously allows biometric identification and therefore access to services such as Apple Pay and comes in three colors: black, white and the beneficial red Product (Red) . The display therefore does not occupy the entire front, the lines of the chassis – in aluminum and glass , therefore with wireless charging – they are rounded and in the upper frame of the front there is a 7 Mpixel camera (f / 2.2). On the back, however, the main sensor of the iPhone 11from 12 Mpixel (f / 1.8) with digital zoom up to 5x. And of course all the possibilities, such as blurred portrait mode, Smart HDR or 4K video recording up to 60 fps, possible on newer phones.

Let's face it: nobody can do such a job on the market, with the certainty of placing millions of pieces with ease. That is to say rethinking old models – in this case we are talking about a design from seven years ago – putting the muscles where it is needed , but sometimes less than other producers with the same segment, and offering them at prices slightly above the mid-range ones. With the plus of being able to enter, or remain, in the still comfortable and magical world of Apple.

iPhone SE 2020 will cost 499 EUR (64 GB of memory), 549 (128 GB) and 669 (256 GB). The package is completed by the possibility of adding an eSim , i.e. a digital telephone plan that can be the main one, so as to add a Sim with more data maybe from a low cost operator or replace it easily when you go (you will return) abroad.

The new iPhone SE can also be purchased in installments from 14, 95 EUR per month or 359 EUR in exchange on apple.com , in the Apple Store app and in the Apple Stores. As with all other gadgets from the Apple, those who buy a new one get one year of AppleTv + for free.

