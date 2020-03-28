is-coronavirus-transmitted-through-the-hair?-the-true-and-the-false

While the epidemic continues to spread, researchers and experts do not stop with studies to find out more about the contagion modalities and the life span of coronavirus on surfaces.

The theories are many and varied, to date it has been said that the coronavirus can survive from a few hours to a few days on the surfaces, but it depends on which and under what conditions they find. If it is steel and plastic, it seems that it will last even two or three days, recently other materials, not yet tested, have entered the range of attention, among these the hair .

To avoid the spread of unnecessary alarmism, we tried to clarify and asked (Fabio) Dr. Rinaldi, specialist in dermatology and director of the HMapLab research laboratory, which deals with molecular biology and studies on bacteria , true and false on the subject.

Does the coronavirus settle and infect through the hair?

«Coronavirus is an aerial virus and does not penetrate the skin. He lives a few hours and the risk is only that the skin or hair carries it. It is not in the environment, or on the street, nor on other surfaces, but if a person in the supermarket sneezes and emits the droplets of Flugge – the name derives from the first scholar who discovered them as a means of transmission of viruses and bacteria it infects if these are inhaled or if resting on hands or hair they come into contact with the mouth and nose. It survives a few hours at normal temperature, lives longer only if put in a warm environment. How long it lasts and if it lives longer when in the presence of smog particles in the air it is still to be determined. What is certain is that after a day outside the human body the virus does not survive “.

Why then do we talk about contagion through the hair?

«He lives a few hours on the skin and also on the scalp, but the risk is that they act as a transmission vehicle. Coronavirus has a Ro, the rate of contagiousness, of 1 a 10, while for the flu it is 1 to 1, and it spreads very quickly. When it is placed on the hands if there is a micro-lesion because the skin is sensitive, red, peeling even if it is scratched, it is possible to become infected, and the same applies to the scalp “.

Is there a way to prevent contagion?

“To protect us from infection, the microbiota of the skin naturally intervenes , the set of good bacteria of our hydrolipidic barrier that have the function of rejecting and controlling the access of pathogenic elements. If in balance and intact, the whole of these skin bacteria can defend us and the virus is even more difficult to infect. For this reason we dermatologists recommend as for the hands, to frequently wash the hair with particular attention to the scalp , even every day if you go out daily, and every time you goes to the supermarket, on the way back you have to wash your head. Contagion can occur if having been exposed to the virus, during sleep, when you rest your head on the pillow and rub your face, this can pass from the hair and scalp to the nose and mouth “.

Are there specific products to use?

“L 'ideal would be shampoos with prebiotics or probiotics , of those that control and respect the microbiota of the scalp. Prebiotics are facilitators of good bacteria, their nourishment, probiotics are treated bacteria, such as plantaricin, a sort of drug produced by the bacterium, which neutralizes pathogenic substances. The formulas that contain them have an unfavorable pH to the life of the bacteria, which live better in an alkaline environment, for this reason they always have an acid pH, around 5. An ingredient in this category is lactic acid, which on the skin has the same effect as yogurt for the intestine. Also for the hands, which in this period we have to wash and disinfect often, I recommend using a moisturizer that not only rehydrates but that enriches the natural defenses. A daily dose of lactic ferments found in pharmacies, of those for the intestine, if mixed with daily cream can enhance the formula and improve the skin's defenses depleted by the indispensable deep cleansing and sanitation of these days “.

And for those with extensions?

«If I go to bed and have infected extensions that I have not washed, these can be a transmission vehicle. If I wash them there is no risk, just treat them and keep them clean as you do with natural hair “.

