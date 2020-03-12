A few days ago I was talking to my friend M. about the latest gossip about the love stories of American celebs (don't be a snob, everyone knows they are passionate about you too) and we both noticed that a lot of people are really coming back together with your ex. There are now Gigi & Zayn aficionados who leave and put together once again every six months, there is the (again) pair of parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who confirmed to be together again, and rumors – well, those are unreliable but you never know – say that Jennifer Aniston is planning a vacation together with Brad Pitt (Jenn but really? Eddai!).

Seen from the outside, these couples seem destined not to last: the heated soup is unlikely to be good. But is getting back together with your ex always a mistake? Even if a lot of times the end is already foreseeable, I think not.

A few years ago my ex left me and literally broke my heart. He did nothing wrong, he simply fell out of love with me and did the only sensible thing to do, that is to end the relationship. But I stopped breathing. I felt suffocated, and this feeling of suffocation lasted months and months, constant, a weight that prevented me from living. It was a pain I had never experienced before, a mourning of the soul that has put me on pause for a long, long time. A time that seemed infinite.

After a year and a half I started to feel better, I met a person, I went out once. A couple of weeks later, my ex reappeared. He told me that he had made a mistake, that I was the woman of his life, that despite having another relationship he could not Do not think about me. We got back together, he left me again after 3 months.

If I look back with honesty I know that at the time I knew it wouldn't work. The eyes, chico, they never lie . And the way he looked at me was no longer that of the boy in love with me I knew well. He himself was different, he was no longer the person I had fallen in love with. I didn't like that person so tough, so sure of herself. I no longer recognized her.

And yet, if they asked me if I would go back I would make a different choice, the answer is no: I would go back with him and try again.

We cannot know how a story will go, neither one that is about to begin nor one that is already familiar to us. And since a relationship has many variables, besides the fact that it includes another person, the one we need to focus on once again is our well-being.

My ex had not treated me badly, and although deep in my heart I knew that his return was not dictated by true love but by his personal dissatisfaction that he mistaken for love, my feeling for him was still present and did not let me go on. I NEED the demonstration of the fact that the story was really over, I had to go and hit my face, I had to see that there was nothing left of our story.

And so it went: after those three months and that new break, it took me a month to get back on my feet. And I started breathing freely again.

There is a beautiful film called Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (in Italian If Mi Lasci Ti Cancello , much less poetic but it makes the idea very well), in which the protagonists leave and the break is so painful that they decide to cancel their story from their minds. They do it and it works, but then it happens that they meet again, and not recognizing each other, they fall in love again. And although at some point something resurfaces and the two know that the ending is uncertain, if not marked, they decide to try the same, because at that moment, for both, the opposite would be wrong.

There are many couples who got back together and it worked for them, it is not an announced suicide. Sometimes those who have left and then come back have truly understood that their love is solid and that the relationship deserves a second chance. However very often those who return do so out of weakness, trying to fill their dissatisfaction with something familiar. The problem is that those who have been left cannot distinguish love from need: when we are suffering we cannot see the other person with clarity, we only know that he is with us again and it is the only thing that matters to us.

So how do we know if getting back together will be a mistake? By honestly answering the only question whose answer is in our possession. If I don't try again, will I always have the thought that this was perhaps the love of my life and I let it go? Do I need to try?

If the answer is yes, it's worth it for me. Maybe it will go wrong, and we will insult ourselves for how stupid we have been. But at least we will have chosen for us. And choosing ourselves is never a mistake .

