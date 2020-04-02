is-it-possible-to-deliberately-infect-people-with-coronavirus-to-get-to-the-vaccine-first?

The proposal divides the scientific community into for and against. But even the possibilists must find convincing answers to the thousand ethical doubts

The world is crying out for a vaccine against the new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 . We need it as soon as possible. But experts tell us that it will not be ready until one or two years , if all goes well. And that these times are already miraculous, if you consider that for any new drug the process of development, experimentation and approval takes about a decade. But really can not be done faster ? According to some, a way to shorten the times there would be, only that perhaps it is not so ethically acceptable : some scientists these days are proposing to skip some phases of the clinical trial of potential vaccines by immunizing volunteers and deliberately infecting them with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, opening a scientific and ethical debate that will hardly find a solution.

The practice

Very briefly, when a vaccine completes the testing phases in vitro and in animals giving sufficient preliminary safety tests and an efficacy rationale, it is possible to pass to the clinical trial , i.e. about people . This phase of the development process is also strictly regulated usually: it starts with trying the vaccine on a limited number of volunteers to first establish security (if it does not give important side effects); then always on a few people we pass to verify its effectiveness ', if it really does what it was created for , i.e. protect from the pathogen. If the requirements are met, we pass to human experimentation on a large scale .

This, therefore, the general practice (with some exceptions), to guarantee an experimentation that is considered ethically correct. But today we are no longer in a normal situation: we are in full emergency , besieged by a virus against which for now we have no weapons.

In an emergency

The emergency must be answered with emergency measures , supports a part of the scientific community that proposes to rethink the experimental protocols . So, for example, in the Journal of Infectious Diseases some researchers propose to speed up the testing time for vaccines against Sars-Cov-2, replacing phase 3 of the clinical trials by recruiting volunteers – fully aware of the risks associated with experimentation (including the danger of losing one's life, given the unpredictability of the new coronavirus) – to be immunized and specially infected . By choosing them young , among the 18 and the 30 years , the probability of manifesting severe forms of Covid – 19 should decrease – the authors of the article – and the risk would be more acceptable. Risk that could be further reduced if a specific strain of the new coronavirus was used, one that gave mild symptoms of infection, or a weakened virus in the laboratory or even an artificial replica modified specifically to be harmless . Perhaps it would not be an optimal solution because it would not be known if the vaccine offers effective immunity against the natural virus, but it could be a good compromise to speed up the times.

Too many doubts

The debate is already beautifully lit. And there are those who, like Matthew Memoli of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, raise strong objections to the new proposal: too little is known about the new coronavirus to venture such a step, so how do we understand if the Is the risk that volunteers are asked to take really reasonable and acceptable?

Another doubt raised by the expert is how much the times of the experimentation would really be reduced . It would be necessary to isolate or create an attenuated pathogen, develop a protocol to produce it in adequate safety standards, identify the right dosage to be administered to the volunteers. All steps that take time and are not exempt from preliminary animal tests. What good is it to set up ethically questionable studies when their presumed advantage (speed) is already contestable?

What could make the proposal acceptable would be the existence of an effective drug to counter Covid – 19. Only in that case, say the opponents, the risk to people would be counterbalanced by the presence of a parachute.