is-it-really-over-for-prince-andrea?

Ghislaine Maxwell , the woman who according to l over the years, the prosecution was complicit in the violence of Jeffrey Epstein , was, finally arrested. And a question today shakes Buckingham Palace: has the end come for Prince Andrew? Ghislaine was the fiancée, best friend and “manager of Epstein's life”, and is now accused of baiting minors on behalf of the American millionaire, who committed suicide in a New York prison after being indicted for “sex trafficking” of minors “.

Ghislaine allegedly assured the FBI of its full collaboration. “I will mention the names,” he would have said, promising the US authorities to throw light on who, over time, has abused the girls with whom Epstein surrounded himself. Andrew of York, son of Elizabeth II, is among the men accused of having “contacts” with underage girls.

The Prince, to date, has denied any implication in the case, but a testimony of Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested after a year of absence in a mansion in New Hampshire, could definitively condemn the member of the British royal family , who a few months ago took a “step back” from his duties real precisely because of the scandal. And the only chance to see the good name of the monarchy once again muddied by a sexual scandal is enough to send the queen into crisis.

His Majesty, who as a mother would be worried about the fate of her son, would be much more agitated by the hypothesis that he is condemned for pedophilia and exploitation of prostitution. Virginia Roberts , the girl with whom Andrew of York is accused of having had relations , he was barely seventeen at the time of the events. The prince denied the accusations that have been made against him. The photo that portrays him embraced the minor would be false. A photomontage, which, however, Maxwell could read in another way.

In the photo, taken for another in a house owned by Maxwell, the black lady also appears, who, in her talks with the FBI, could put an end to the doubts, writing the word fine on the (sad) story of Andrew of York.

