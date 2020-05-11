is-love-more-important-than-friendship?-the-story-of-eleonora-and-edoardo-in-skam-italia

Each season of Skam Italia allows us to live for a few episodes in the role of the protagonist in order to get to know him better , understand his life, the difficulties and the most intimate feelings. In the third season of the series, Eleonora finally finds love in Edoardo , reversing the pessimistic sentimental certainties impressed with the marker on the mirror of her bedroom. “Omnia Vincit Amor” they recite, but the relationship with Edoardo will teach her exactly the opposite. Regarding the episodes on the birth of the most talked about love story of Skam Italia, however, I could not help but wonder: love Is it more important than anything, including friendship?

Because when we meet Edoardo for the first time, he is Silvia's crush, or rather a one-night stand ended with a decidedly inelegant ghosting to which her friend by Eleonora reacts by continuing to cling to a dream of nonexistent love. It is the dream that instead, in its place, will live in reality Eleonora , for the more secretly, mostly with burning feelings of guilt that will finally be healed by Silvia only in the final confrontation between the two friends.

If it is true that the third season of Skam Italia tells us that love, the real one, is simply inevitable ( Eleonora at the beginning try to resist the attraction he feels for Edoardo ), I can't help but think that in the reality of a love triangle involving a friendship , things are always more painful and less elementary than the simple equation “true love = all forgiven”.

Who has more responsibility for not ruining things? Who falls in love or who is excluded from the couple and must, at the same time, understand the two lovers and face the suffering? Often, the only solution we find to rationalize the problem is to establish rules starting from the level of importance that the loving subject has in your life: in short, if you are a dear friend of mine and you fall in love with a person I like but not too much, it's okay, while it is more difficult (if not impossible) that I forgive you if you start with my ex historian. The calculation of gravity is also valid starting from the seriousness of the intentions: if you do it for physical attraction you are hurting me unnecessarily, if it is really love maybe you can talk about it.

It is enough for me to read all these rules in black and white to realize how illusory it is to pretend that this really works. In short, life will not be Skam Italia , but not even the mail of the heart of a newspaper for girls. Of course, when our best friends are not even vaguely attracted to the people we care about or with whom we have had a relationship, it seems to us that everything is exactly as it should be. But the third season of Skam Italia teaches us that these things can not only happen, but they cannot even be controlled as we would like.

In the TV series Girls the love triangle between Hannah , Jessa and Adam , and the consequent end of the friendship between the first two, broke my heart more than necessary. It is only recently that I came across an interview in which Lena Dunham states that the love between Jessa and Adam was already expected for some time, because learning about the two characters she realized that it was simply (guess what?) Inevitable. And even if that didn't stop her from hating them a bit for the betrayal of Hannah , she learned to accept it.

If it is true, therefore, that these situations are increasingly complex in reality than in the TV series, Skam Italia has certainly centered the point on the inevitability of some relationships and their possible consequences. Maybe one day it could happen to us, and we don't know if we will be in the role of Silvia or in those of Eleonora or even of Edward . Maybe love will win everything but it will save friendship anyway, maybe not and we will have to deal with more than one emotional loss .

Growing up in the end also means learning to accept things and moving forward : that's why now is the time to say goodbye to the most exciting love story of Skam Italia and prepare to enter the world of Sana .