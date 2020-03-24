is-the-marie-kondo-method-for-decluttering-unsustainable?

Being lazy and living alone with a large wardrobe has its advantages. One of these is not having to pose the problem of decluttering necessary: ​​if something I think still has potential I keep it with me, even if at that precise moment it is not “sparks joy” and Marie Kondo would have me eliminated.

In these days of quarantine, however, I too am being tempted by the temptation to tidy up the closet, perhaps to tidy up the head and to start a little lighter when the time comes. Too bad that, while I was vaguely thinking of making this purpose a reality, I came across Elizabeth Cline's The Conscious Closet, a book that questions the “mariekondoian” philosophy of decluttering by making a critical of the environmental impact of KonMari method .

Could I have avoided going to the bottom of the matter, being it a possible respectable excuse to let go of the reorganization story and sprawl on the sofa? Obviously not. And that's how I discovered that Cline is certainly not wrong.

If it is true that many of those who do decluttering resell the most valuable garments through sites or apps such as Depop and Vestiaire Collective and donate the cheapest ones to those who need them, or insert them in the recycling circuit thanks to initiatives like those of Calzedonia and H&M that collect used and give coupons to buy new items, it is also true that the spark joy method is very based on the emotion of the moment, and is likely to be paradoxically very similar to the fast fashion model, therefore not at all sustainable.

Did you ever give something away and then, a few seasons later, eat your hands because it suddenly came back into fashion? Yes to me. And I also went to buy it back. It is not said that it always happens, but it is certainly true that sometimes the frenzy of getting rid of the superfluous is dictated by the mood of the moment, and does not go hand in hand with a rule of essentiality . We get rid of the old to make room for the new, not to live with less. And this, ecologically speaking, is not sustainable.

You have to keep everything, then? Of course not. However one must be aware of the decluttering moment . First of all, leaving aside the story of the “sparks joy” and making a serious reasoning about how much that garment or accessory makes sense for our way of dressing and for our body. Giving him a second , a third, even a fourth chance . A good idea may be to take an inventory of what we own at the beginning of the season, and then declutter at the end, after three months of trying to wear that shirt or pants. We can't say we haven't tried.

And then not doing it yourself: do you know when Carrie makes room in her walk-in closet and invites Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte to help her? Here, sometimes the eyes of others see better than ours. And what at that moment seems to be thrown away, for a friend who knows us well is a treasure to keep in wardrobe.