is-there-a-connection-between-kawasaki-syndrome-and-coronavirus-in-children?

In the areas most affected by the Covid epidemic – 19 seem increased the cases of children with Kawasaki syndrome, or presumed such. But to know if there is a correlation with the new coronavirus, more data is needed, say pediatricians

(image: Getty Images)

Many, too many cases of a condition similar to Kawasaki syndrome (a rare vasculitis typical of children ) in a few weeks and concentrated in the areas most affected by the epidemic of Covid – 19 . And the alert is triggered: from the United Kingdom to Italy to the United States, pediatricians talk to each other to find out if it really is Kawasaki syndrome and if there is a relationship (and if so) with the new infection coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 . The data are still preliminary and conclusions cannot yet be drawn, for this reason it is not appropriate to unleash the panic among parents: this systemic inflammatory condition remains rare and there are means to treat it effectively, especially by acting promptly.

What is Kawasaki syndrome?

Kawasaki syndrome is an inflammatory condition of age pediatric (affects children up to 10 years, but is more frequent under 5 years ) involving the blood vessels . It presents with very characteristic symptoms, such as fever high lasting more than 5 days, inflammation of the mouth and lips , swelling of the tongue and edema in the hands and feet , conjunctivitis, swollen lymph nodes in the neck. Especially if not treated properly in time it can have serious repercussions and get to involve the arteries that feed the heart , causing aneurysms that, if persistent, increase the risk of heart attack at a young age.

It is a rare syndrome, whose annual incidence in Europe among children under the age of 5 is 1 every 6 . 500 – 20. 500 and whose origin remains mysterious to date , even if from 1967 – year in which it was first described – the hypothesis that it can be triggered by some infection has never been discarded.

The cures are there and in most cases they are effective. The method of choice is the administration of immunoglobilins in a high dose vein . The reason is not well known, but these generic antibodies quickly manage to put a stop to exaggerated inflammation and restore balance in the immune system of young patients. If this treatment is not effective, doctors can administer cortisone and biological drugs which have proven useful in containing the cytokine storm – term with which we have become familiar because it is also one of the most serious consequences of Sars-Cov-2 infection.

Suspicious coincidences

For about ten days now several pediatric scientific societies – from the United Kingdom to Spain, from France to Italy and now to the United States – have begun to report the occurrence of a unusual number of cases of children affected by systemic inflammation similar to Kawasaki syndrome, although often with symptoms incomplete or with some variation. In a few weeks there would have been as many cases as there are in years , many of which occurred in the areas of the world most affected by the Covid epidemic – 19 .

In Italy among the first to talk about it was Angelo Ravelli of the Pediatric and Rheumatology Clinic of the Gaslini Institute of Genoa , who reported that 5 cases were observed in his institution over 3 weeks, when on average they have 7-8 cases per year. Same situation reported by pediatricians in the province of Bergamo , who estimated an incidence of 30 times higher than in the past.

That the phenomenon can be linked to Sars-Cov-2 infection? The question is lawful, but answering is not trivial.

An enigma to solve

Not all hospitalized children, for example, are then positive results for the oropharyngeal swab for Sars-Cov-2, which means that the infection either never occurred or was no longer in progress. Some small patients, however, subsequently tested positive for the serological test, and therefore came in some way in contact with the virus , although not developing (in line with the most recent epidemiological evidence for this age group) evident symptoms of Covid – 19.

Furthermore, pediatricians agree that often the symptoms of this systemic inflammatory condition, albeit similar, are not exactly superimposable to those of Kawasaki syndrome: several manifestations of the disease would be missing, while abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting would be more serious.

The age of the patients would also be different from that in which Kawasaki syndrome most frequently occurs. Added to this is the fact that immunoglobulin treatment in these new cases has been less effective than expected.

In short, the data available are still very preliminary and clinical cases are still discussed more informally among colleagues than collected in scientific analyzes in international journals. Therefore any conclusion would be premature : with the information available today it is not possible to say whether the Sars- infection Cov-2 is the cause of the development of Kawasaki syndrome in children, nor that the hyperinflammatory condition that has been observed in recent months is precisely this syndrome or a different one with similar characteristics.