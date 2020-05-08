is-there-another-more-contagious-and-dangerous-strain-of-coronavirus?

A Los Alamos National Laboratory study claims that the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus has mutated and that a new strain, more contagious and possibly even more dangerous, is now driving the pandemic. The scientific community however is divided on the conclusions of the research, for some too speculative

(image: @latimes)

From mid-March there would be a new new coronavirus to dominate the world by perpetrating the pandemic of Covid – 19 . To support it is a team of researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory (Usa), assisted by Duke researchers Human Vaccine Institute (Usa) and the University of Sheffield (Uk), which they say they have identified 14 mutations in the spike protein by comparing 6 thousand viral genetic sequences . One mutation in particular would have given rise to a second strain of Sars-Cov-2 capable of replicate more efficiently . The risk, the scientists warn, is that this second strain is more contagious and more dangerous , and which can frustrate efforts so far made to develop a vaccine . The first reactions of the scientific community to research, the results of which are available on the preprint platform bioRxiv and therefore not yet subjected to peer-review , suggest prudence : the study is interesting and deserves attention but some conclusions are too speculative , not supported by experimental tests.

I study

In the document of 33 pages on bioRxiv , Bette Korber and colleagues report their analysis on 6 thousand genetic sequences of the Sars-Cov-2 virus collected in different parts of the world by the Global Initiative for Sharing All Influenza Data, a public-private organization German, reporting that he identified 14 mutations in the spike protein sequence of the virus.

One alteration in particular attracted their attention, the one called D 614 G , which appears to improve the pathogen's ability to infect cells and replicate . Scientists, in fact, claim to have evidence that people infected with the new strain have a higher viral load .

For the authors, the new strain would have appeared in Europe in late February and would then have established itself in March, quickly taking the over the original from Wuhan and driving the Covid pandemic – 19 worldwide, including the United States. The speed with which the new strain would supplant the original – they argue – is an indication that it is more transmissible .

The alarm of the researchers

Korber and colleagues claim to have shared their results with the scientific community to immediately bring the happened to the attention of researchers mutation of one of the main antigens , which could make the virus more dangerous and expose to the risk of a second infection .

In addition, the ongoing vaccine projects are underway performing only on the original stump and they could prove to be so unprotective : you have to start working on the new stump.

The reactions of the scientific community

Although not yet subjected to peer review official, the study has been defined by several parties interesting is useful , noteworthy. However, it is early to jump to the conclusions , defined by some too speculative .

The analyzes identified more viral particles in people infected with this new strain than those infected with the original strain, suggesting only that the new new coronavirus replicates better (even if you don't know how).

There is insufficient evidence that the transmission from individual to individual is more efficient nor that the new strain is more dangerous, so much so that from the same preliminary data provided by the University of Sheffield there does not seem to be any difference in the rates of hospitalization .

The mutation D 614 G also deserves further study to understand if it really makes the virus so different from the original , so much to complicate both the efforts to obtain a quick vaccine is the management of the pandemic because even those who have already contracted Covid – 19 could be susceptible to a second infection by the new strain.