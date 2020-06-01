isabella-turso:-«we-are-the-choices-we-make»

« Big Break » means «great break »,« Big break »but also« great opportunity », that is an opportunity to shake up one's life, to make choices. It is the title of the new album (anticipated by the single Sliding Doors ) of Isabella Turso , pianist and composer: «This album represents an important passage for me , both on a musical and personal level. I realized how fundamental it is to take hold of one's own existence without being influenced by external situations which can destabilize and cause orientation to be lost.

The transitory, surreal and suspended phase in which we were suddenly catapulted, can help us reflect on the consequences of our actions and on our ability to change events, evaluating the present and determining the future “.

Graduated from the conservatory, raised in Trento, Isabella wrote 12 tracks that had to go out before the world stopped for the lockdown. «The photos of the album», he recalls, «we took them, on the beach, on 29 December, one of the colder days ever ». Great protagonist is also the nature: «From my window I have always seen the mountains. And above all in a period of pause, as was the quarantine, the imagination must run faster, and the music is fundamental “. And attention to the environment is also in the clothes he has chosen to wear: they are part of the SCART artistic project. Each garment, in fact, is entirely made with waste and recycled material.

The fingers on the plane, Isabella, has always moved them: «Since very young. My father was a great music lover, I spent hours listening to wonderful pianists. I started studying music at the age of 9 “. Making it a job is never an easy way: “I also had my crises, especially when they tell me” Okay, be a musician. But how do you work? “. Today, however, she no longer cares about the comments: «I want to go forward in the direction that makes me myself, I want to be free. Even musically: do a little what I want without feeling out of place for this “.

As her bio also tells, she is in fact “ a classical pianist but not the classical pianist”. She likes to experiment, to contaminate: from hip hop to image music. The future? «I would like to go back to playing in front of an audience in flesh and blood, at the theater, but meanwhile I play online, with a screen in the middle. It's always music. “