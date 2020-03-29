isolation-should-be-prolonged-to-avoid-a-second-wave-of-coronaviruses

This is the hypothesis just published in The Lancet, according to which the extension of the isolation measures in Wuhan until April (rather than in March) would delay a second wave of cases of new coronavirus

(photo: Alberto Bernasconi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It is not yet time to drop our guard. On the contrary, it is necessary to continue to strictly comply with the insulation measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus , without failure. Because the road ahead is still long and even when we can finally see the effects of isolation, continuing to follow the rules will be of fundamental importance. To suggest it is a new research just published in the magazine The Lancet , according to which the lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan have significantly reduced the number of cases of Covid – 19 and delayed the peak of the epidemic, thus giving the health system the time and opportunity to be able to respond to the pandemic from coronavirus . But not only: according to the authors, now loosen the measures of insulation , such as the closure of schools and places of work, could favor a second wave of new infections.

Based on data on the spread of the new coronavirus to Wuhan and in the rest of China and using mathematical models to simulate the impact of an attenuation or extension of insulation measures , the researchers hypothesized two different scenarios: in the first case, that is, if the restrictions were loosened in March , very probably a second wave of new cases of coronavirus would occur in late August. While maintaining these control measures until April would presumably delay a second peak of new cases until October, thus easing the pressure on the healthcare system.

The results therefore suggest that the insulation measures will likely be more effective if the return to school and the workplace will be started gradually in early April (and not in March), to be able to reduce the number of new infections of 24% until the end of 2020 and delay a second peak until October. “The unprecedented measures put in place in Wuhan city to reduce social contacts at school and in the workplace have helped control the epidemic” , explains the author of the study, Kiesha Prem of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, in the United Kingdom. “ However, the city must now be very careful to avoid mitigating prematurely isolation measures, as this could lead to a second spike in cases. If these restrictions are gradually relaxed, it is likely that they will be delayed. “

As the researchers point out, however, there are still many uncertainties and doubts, such as how many people can infect a patient with Covid – 19 or how long it remains contagious, so the real impact of loosening or prolonging the restrictions on the pandemic of the new coronavirus cannot yet be accurately estimated. In addition, the study was based on data from the city of Wuhan and may therefore not be valid for other regions. “Our results will not be exactly the same in another country, because the structure of the population (such as the different age groups, ed.) And the way in which people mix and come into contact with each other will be different “, concludes co-author Yang Liu. “But we believe there is a concept applicable everywhere: the insulation measures are very useful and we must carefully calibrate their loosening to avoid subsequent waves infection when workers and children return to their normal routine . If these waves occur too quickly, this could put the health systems under pressure again. “