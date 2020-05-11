it-is-not-true-that-the-ministry-of-health-has-banned-autopsies-on-covid-19-deaths

The news that the government is “covering up the truth” on the Covid emergency – 19 banning autopsies is a hoax. It was enough to read the circular of the Ministry of Health

Yet another alleged plot hatched by the government and authorities health care to citizens has already been denied . It is not true that the Ministry of Health has prohibited autopsies on the bodies of those who, unfortunately, lost their lives due to Covid – 19 and to realize it, just read the text of the circular , the n. 15280 of May 2 2020. Here are the highlights of section C relating to autopsy tests and diagnostic findings, the one under accusation.

Here is the circular where the Ministry of Health ordered not to do an autopsy on the dead with Covid. If autopsies had been done, wrong therapies would have been avoided and many people would not have died. They didn't want to bring the truth out. They wanted to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/XKbhH3p00T – Cesare Sacchetti (@CesareSacchetti) May 10, 2020

In point 1 of the circular we read:

“1. For the entire period of the emergency phase one should not carry out autopsies or diagnostic findings in full-blown cases of Covid – 19, both if deceased in the course of hospitalization and if died at their home “.

The expression that generated the misunderstanding – let's call it this , wanting to leave the presumption of good faith – is that “you shouldn't” , a conditional that in Italian does not correspond to a prohibition or a prohibition without the possibility of appeal.

And in fact the circular continues:

“2. The Judicial Authority will be able to evaluate, in its own autonomy, the possibility of limiting the assessment to the external inspection of the corpse in all cases where an autopsy is not strictly necessary. Similarly, the Health Departments of each region will give indications aimed at limiting the execution of the diagnostic findings to the only cases aimed at diagnosis of cause of death, limiting to the bare minimum those to be carried out for study and study purposes. “

From the text it is therefore clear that the exams post mortem are (and always have been) allowed , at the discretion of judicial authorities and health directorates in cases where were necessary or to ascertain the cause of death or for the purpose of study and study.

The limitations to autopsies cited by conspiracy theorists as the black test on white that are hiding us the truth about the coronavirus they are explained in point 3 of the ministerial circular:

“3. In the case of performing an autoptic examination or diagnostic finding, in addition to a careful preventive assessment of the risks and advantages connected to this procedure, all the precautions followed during the patient's care must be adopted. Autopsies and feedback can be carried out only in those sector rooms that guarantee maximum safety conditions and infectious disease protection for operators and work environments : BSL3 rooms, i.e. with adequate ventilation system, i.e. a system with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 air changes per hour, negative pressure compared to the areas adjacent, and air escaping directly outside the structure itself or through Hepa filters, if the air recirculates. In addition to protective clothing and the use of the PDOs, the pathologist and the staff present in the autopsy room will wear a double pair of latex gloves, with a pair of cut-resistant gloves interposed “.

From this passage it is clear that there is no prohibition of perform post mortem examinations provided that they can be operated in conditions of maximum security and for the staff and for the working environment : autopsies, for example, they can only be performed in rooms with certain characteristics (adequate ventilation system or air filters), and there must be availability of personal protective equipment (cited in detail in the following points, which also describe a whole other series of more technical precautions and procedures, without forgetting the sanitizing the rooms at the end).

In this way the Ministry responds to the most pressing need of to protect the living , against the still incomplete knowledge on the new coronavirus and the objective deficiencies in the healthcare system , which are also reflected in this area, as evidenced by the complaint of the Italian Medical and Insurance Company (Simla).