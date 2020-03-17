«it-was-my-father»,-«it-was-my-aunt»,-«it-was-my-mother»:-the-moving-(and-true)-post-of-gabriele-corsi

“It was my father. The one in the photo that was a little blurry in the obituaries of yesterday”, begins the reflection of the conductor and comedian Gabriele Corsi dedicated to all those who have not made it in these emergency days. The number of coronavirus victims, scanned every day by the Civil Protection bulletins, is impressive. Only yesterday, 16 March, the people who did not make it are 368. Especially the elderly or those who already have a previous disease. They are the most fragile in the face of this pandemic.

And they deserve respect and protection.



“He was my father.

That of the photo a little blurred in yesterday's obituaries.

He was my father.

I remember him with a black black beard who taught me to kick a ball in the park below the house “.

“She was my mother.

That elegant lady who died alone in the hospital because it was impossible to enter.

The greatest pain. Her. Alone.

She was my mother.

That made room for me in the big bed when I had a fever and it seemed to me, always, the only possible cure “.

«He was my uncle.

That gentleman with glasses who left among many yesterday.

He was my uncle.

The same that brought me to play with model airplanes and made me fly with my feet on the ground “.

«She was my aunt.

The lady without a photo. Date of birth and death only.

She was my aunt.

Because we can't even go to her house to find a polaroid that portrays her. She who gave me the first camera at Christmas “.

«They were my father. They were my mother. It was my uncles, my neighbors, parents, relatives of my friends “, continues the former face of the Medusa Trio, accompanying the blurred image of a page of obituaries. “Those we can't cry now. Those we cannot embrace now to ease the pain. Those you don't know who I am. But I do. Those who, for some, are “only the old die “, “ yes, but they were already sick “, “ many more die from other causes “. And, if you are among those, it means that this, all this, has not really taught you anything “.

