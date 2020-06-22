italian-cuisine-and-the-new-food-delivery-service

Italian Cuisine , for the first time in its history, enters the food delivery segment and does so teaming up with a specialist in the sector, Deliveroo , with whom he will work exclusively, and from whose collaboration he was born Italian Cuisine – Ready to eat , a service that blends perfectly with the other souls of the brand, becoming its full expression.

«After the success of the School culminated in 10. 000 students reached in 2019, we continue to enrich our brand with initiatives that amplify its value.

We worked on a new concept of food delivery by choosing to operate in exclusive partnership with Deliveroo. For the first time the recipes of La Cucina Italiana, prepared in our kitchens in Piazzale Cadorna in Milan, arrive at the table of readers and all fans »says Alessandro Belloni, Brand Director of The Italian kitchen.

«In the composition of the menu and definition of the dishes we have chosen to emphasize the excellence of the Italian territory in full respect of tradition and with an eye always attentive to the seasonality of the products. Both of these elements are essential and distinctive to us of all the productions that we make for the magazine, during the courses at our school and now in the dishes on our menu for all lovers of good food “he says Giovanni Rota, Executive Chef of La Scuola de La Cucina Italiana.

The menus will be updated periodically following the evolution of the seasons, so as to allow you to discover the authentic richness of the Italian gastronomic heritage. The recipes will amaze, adapting to any need: lunch in the office, a romantic dinner at home or a picnic with friends .

“The Osteria Campamac integrates the proposal of La Cucina Italiana by offering two unpublished dishes representative of the tradition of Piedmontese cuisine. A classic, the agnolotti del Plin with 3 roasts, and a tribute to the Langhe, the lasagna with Bra sausage cooked in Barbaresco. Local raw materials in their maximum expression and handmade doughs according to the best tradition of the grandmothers of the Langa »let the chef know Maurilio Garola and Paolo Dalla Mora, owners of the Campamac.

“To further strengthen the collaboration with the Condé Nast group, Pasticceria San Carlo has been chosen by La Cucina Italiana to support it in the new food delivery project, taking care of the aperitif offer. We have chosen to offer some of the creations of the internationally renowned mixologist Alex Siliberto and created a selection of finger food designed specifically for the occasion »says Simone Giancola, Partner and Communication Manager of San Carlo pastry shop.

The combinations between «The recommended by the sommelier» are studied by the experts of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo. high quality and the “oenological mosaic” offered by the various vines and territories represented very well in the group's portfolio of cellars allows to satisfy all tastes.

Lurisia was chosen for the beverage because in addition to healthy and light waters and drinks that use only raw materials selected and belonging to the best and most glorious history of agriculture in our country, it is a company that pays great attention to the protection of the environment and guarantees a conscious and sustainable use of resources.

Starting from 22 June, the La Cucina Italiana delivery service is active for the city of Milan from Monday to Saturday from 12 to 22. Receiving the dishes at home is very simple: just access the Deliveroo delivery application, choose the dishes and order. The dishes will be delivered hot within a sustainable, fully compostable and recyclable packaging.