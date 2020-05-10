italian-football-tries-to-restart-(beyond-coronavirus)

One step at a time, Italian football is starting up again. The individual trainings have already started, for the team ones the green light is scheduled for the 18 May. Positive signs, pending the health protocol, which is the node around which the fate of our football revolves. These are the decisive hours: the Minister of Sport Spadafora – initially reluctant to a recovery – now he is ready to evaluate the report of the Civil Protection Technical Scientific Committee on the restart of calcium after the blockade for Coronavirus.

UEFA is pressing for the championship closing and has set a deadline: August 3rd. The will of FIGC and Lega Serie A is to be able to play the 12 championship rounds that remain between June and July. Two months with the players in retreat, practically in seclusion without having contact with anyone, teams that would play a game every three days, swabs and serological tests on the carpet. A gladiator kick, to avoid economic default.

Italy, England and Spain are waiting, in France, Belgium and Holland the respective governments have “frozen” the rankings and the championships closed , in Portugal, Poland and Croatia the recovery is set for the end of the month. Germany is the driving force behind Europe that sails on sight – once again. Which has already set the start of the championship for the 16 May. The practice adopted in the Bundesliga has also been taken as a model for other protocols: in case of ascertained positivity, the player is isolated, the colleagues with whom he came into contact are tested, but the training continues. Our clubs are gearing up.

For now the training sessions are optional and individual with shift, without the possibility of using the changing rooms (the players arrive at the field already in short shorts as they used to do as kids) and the spaces of the club. Foreigners are also returning to Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo – after two months in Portugal – is in Turin with his family, now he will observe the two weeks of planned isolation. Ibrahimovic is expected in days, Lukaku and the Inter players are already at work.

There is however – in addition to the natural concern of the players – an accounting of the infections to be kept in mind. In over two months, cases have been made official 26 among the 20 Serie A clubs, but many suspect that in reality there are more. Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria was the most affected team, with 10 cases between players and collaborators of the technical staff.

The positivity of Paulo Dybala, the Argentinian Juventus striker, certainly the best known player among the infected, immediately became public knowledge. His quarantine – spent with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini in Turin – was very popular on social media and lasted a month and a half. Just a few days ago Dybala had a negative result from the last tampon he underwent. «Finally, my face says it all», the post with which he communicated the news on Instagram. His return to the field – symbolically – was a very strong signal for everyone.

