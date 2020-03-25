italian-researchers-to-the-government:-“let-us-do-more-swabs,-so-we-will-control-the-covid-19-epidemic”

With an open letter to the Prime Minister Conte and the governors of the Regions, 290 Italian scientists provide skills and tools to put the active surveillance plan into practice: more diagnostic tests immediately

(photo: Getty Images)

So it doesn't work. The efforts being made to contain the infection by the new coronavirus are not enough to reduce hurry the spread of the infection. They write it 290 Italian researchers – directors of the IRCCS and of the main biomedical research institutes, molecular biologists and biotechnologists – to the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the governors of the Regions. It is not a criticism, but a proposal : we do multiple swabs to identify who is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms and we use the skills, the trained staff, the analysis tools that are now on standby from their normal activities due to the emergency. These brains don't run away, let's use them.

Current strategies provide for the identification of only symptomatic subjects, but it is now clear – the scientists write – that the the main source of contagion are the asymptomatic subjects or pauci-symptomatici (those with few mild symptoms) who unknowingly continue to promote the spread of virus.

The ideal would be to make carpet swabs as was done in South Korea and also in Vo 'Euganeo, identifying all the positives (whether they are bad or not) and putting them in isolation. However, a way that experts know is not viable , given the size of the exposed population.

So what is the proposal? Making a rough estimate of strengths and resources, according to the signatories of the letter it is possible to put into practice a plan of active surveillance that plans to make repeated rhinopharyngeal swabs to detect the presence of the virus at least at categories at risk : doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health personnel, but also law enforcement officers, staff of all open commercial services (food supplies, newsagents, post offices), drivers of public transport and taxis, funeral directors, employees of essential production chains.

Experts believe that there is room to quickly extend the number of tests that can be performed and that starting the machine is also possible develop faster diagnostic technologies that can be validated in a short time, so as to be available for the subsequent stages of the epidemic.

Italian researchers, in short, are available , ready for a common effort.

Like what is taking place in Veneto, where – according to what reported by Il Bo Live , the magazine of the University of Padua – Region, university, schools of medicine collaborate to get over time to carry out 20 thousand tests per day . “As a university we asked the research laboratories to make the machines available, we asked colleagues to generously move their research area to help the professor's work. Chrysants [il direttore dell’unità di microbiologia e virologia all’ospedale di Padova e ha coordinato la raccolta dei dati a Vo’ Euganeo dallo scoppio dell’epidemia, ndr] “ declared the rector Rosario Rizzuto . “It is an effort that many have already responded to. We will provide very high research skills to support the effort that Professor Crisanti's excellent laboratory alone would not be able to support. The university is in the front line in this battle “.