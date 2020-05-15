italy-opens-borders:-what-will-our-holidays-be-like?

Italy has opened its borders since June 3 . The next Dpcm will establish that it will be possible to enter Italy from all the countries of the European Union, the Schengen area including Switzerland and Monaco without the obligation of quarantine , while it is still valid until 15 June the blockade of the borders between Europe and the rest of the world.

The measure, promoted in concert between the ministers of European Affairs Vincenzo Amendola , of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Dario Franceschini and Foreign Luigi Di Maio has the clear purpose of promoting tourism in Italy and raising a sector that is put to the test and which is worth the 15% of our GDP.

This choice also seems to come in response to the news of the last few days that reported agreements between low-contagion countries to open “tourist corridors” in order to facilitate flows of visitors . Agreements that would have excluded the most affected countries such as Italy and Spain. During the press conference of the Relaunch Decree, President Conte had clearly commented on the theme: “We do not accept bilateral agreements within the EU that can create privileged tourist routes. It would be the destruction of the single market “.

Will this be enough to relaunch the tourist flow in our country? And, vice versa, it will serve to make us travel 'abroad? It all depends on the specific restrictions that may apply to and from areas most affected by the virus. Germany and Austria, for example, have announced that travel restrictions and warnings that have remained in effect so far will continue to apply to Italy and Spain.

The intention of the European Community is to promote a border reopening plan based on the principle of non-discrimination , which would allow flows of travelers between areas at the same epidemiological risk. Also therefore between Italian and foreign areas with low risk of contagion.

FLIGHTS

In the meantime the airlines announce the resumption of flights. Ryanair departs on July 1st (without guaranteeing distance on board), easyJet says she is ready to get back on track (but still don't have a date), Lufthansa announces that at the beginning of June, together with other European routes, it will also resume flights from Naples, Catania and Olbia to Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart and will upgrade flights to Milan Malpensa. Alitalia , which has never stopped flying in our country, is increasing its flights: from four to six a day between Rome and Sicila. Emirates announces that starting from 21 May, will return to operation on London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

AND THE ITALIANS?

Waiting to know which European countries will allow us to cross their borders (the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is always updated www.viaggiaresicuri.it ), we certainly know that from June 3rd we will be able to move between the regions and therefore the Italian vacation, of “proximity”, is insured. To leave you can also take advantage of the holiday bonus up to 500 euros and, to those who will have to give up a trip abroad already booked, the new revival decree allows you to postpone it without losing money by extending from 12 to 18 months the deadline to take advantage of the vouchers received to compensate for cancellations due to the Covid emergency – 19.



