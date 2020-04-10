italy,-thirty-days-of-lockdown-in-pictures

Thirty days ago, on March 9th, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made the most difficult announcement: lockdown for all of Italy . Thus began the first month of coexistence, if we can define it with coronavirus. On 10 March, the World Organization of Health has made the load even more heavy by declaring the pandemic.

An emergency with ferocious rhythms punctuated by the first bulletins of the Civil Protection which showed ever-increasing data for deaths and new infected people.

So the lockdown has become a new time. That of habits never experienced before, especially that of waiting “for everything to end”. Prohibited to leave home if not for specific reasons, smart working in all forms, online teaching, grocery shopping, all events, concerts, sporting events canceled . We stopped and took the time to look at each other.

It was at that moment that we decided to look out onto the balcony and sing, smile, give strength to everyone to move forward. Despite the fear, the pain for the many victims (today they are over 17) and the sacrifice of thousands of doctors and operators health workers on the front lines to save lives and fight coronavirus.

The first images of doctors arrived with faces marked by masks and glasses, then the dramatic ones of the coffins carried by military trucks and parish priests intent on celebrating mass in empty churches with benches to which they are photos of the faithful were hung.

But also the weddings celebrated in front of the mobile phone, the families gathered in video call, the “suspended” spending and solidarity with the most vulnerable. And again, the deserted streets, the symbolic places of Italy stripped of people, alone, as we had never seen them before. The Colosseum, Trevi fountain, Milan Cathedral, San Marco square in Venice . This is how the first thirty days of Italy passed in isolation, we tell you about them in pictures.

