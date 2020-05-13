World
ITS 2020: the finalists
The nineteenth edition of the competition for young fashion creatives will be postponed to October, but will be held. Selected the 36 finalists on over 600 portfolio
The finalists of ITS 2020 (International Talent Support) have been decreed . Despite a pandemic that has turned lives and plans upside down, the desire not to stop is stronger. That's why the famous contest for young fashion creatives, launched in 2002 by Barbara Franchin and now at her 19 th edition, it will be done. Thanks also to the support and collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, FVG Promoturismo, the Municipality of Trieste, the CRTrieste Foundation, the Friuli Foundation and the CariGo Foundation, such as the patronage of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea.
Instead of the usual July event, the final event will be held on 23 October , and, to compete for the first prize will be the 36 finalists, from 16 Countries, remotely selected by a careful jury that has examined over 600 portfolio. Here We Belong is the precise, almost prescient theme of this edition that inspires that sense of belonging to places and cultures of origin, to the communities, but above all to humanity. The element of sustainability , understood in all its forms – environmental, social, human – acts as a corollary. A theme addressed for the first time by ITS in 2016, and which today returns with an even more relevant centrality and meaning: as a true and own essential necessity.
«All this, which for us represents continuity and security, today acquires a new meaning and value – are the words of Barbara Franchin, Founder and Director of ITS , recently recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 most authoritative Italian women – The collaboration and support of the territory and partners, as well as the extraordinary resilience shown by all the talents who have chosen to participate in the edition 2020, and by the ITS team, today have a deeper meaning and impact on our project and on each of us. Each portfolio we have received represents a sprout of resilience, a desire for regeneration, a hope for a different future to be thought of and implemented together “.
THE FASHION FINALISTS
Sara Michal Workeneh – Israeli
Noa Baruch – Israeli
Andrew Bell – Irish
Tara Al-Wali – British
Syna Chen – Chinese
Rosie Baird – Scottish
Jimin Lee – South Korean
Kin Yan Lam – Chinese
Aharon Genish – Israeli
Cameron Williams – British
Olivia Rubens – Canadian
THE ITS FASHION @ WORK BY ILLY FINALISTS
Tara Al-Wali – British
Rosie Baird – Scottish
Johanna Parv – Estonian
Kin Yan Lam – Chinese
Yuhan Xu – Chinese
Shiori Mizuochi & Hiroki Okamoto – Japanese
Cameron Williams – British
Anyango Mpinga – Kenyan
Keewon Shin – South Korean
Rebar Aziz – German
THE ACCESSORIES & JEWELERY FINALISTS
Yunfei Ma – Chinese
Clara Chu – Portuguese
Rei Sato & Jumi Tanabe – Japanese
Johanna Parv – Estonian
Rebecca Mardsen – Irish
Eva Verwicht – French
Maria Bika – Greek
Felipe Fiallo – Ecuadorean
Ninja D. Evangelista – Austrian
Jittrakarn Bunterngpiboon – Thai
Jing Han – Chinese
Bo Zhang – Chinese
THE ITS ARTWORK BY SWATCH ART PEACE HOTEL FINALISTS
Natsumi Osawa – Japanese
Byung Yoon Lee – South Korean
Clara Chu – Portuguese
Rei Sato – Japanese
Jumi Tanabe – Japanese
Gui Rosa – Portuguese
Aharon Genish – Israeli
Liuxu Luo – Chinese
THE LOTTO SPORT FINALISTS
Scarlett Gapp – British
Johanna Parv – Estonian
Minjae Chang – South Korean