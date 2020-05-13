its-2020:-the-finalists

The finalists of ITS 2020 (International Talent Support) have been decreed . Despite a pandemic that has turned lives and plans upside down, the desire not to stop is stronger. That's why the famous contest for young fashion creatives, launched in 2002 by Barbara Franchin and now at her 19 th edition, it will be done. Thanks also to the support and collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, FVG Promoturismo, the Municipality of Trieste, the CRTrieste Foundation, the Friuli Foundation and the CariGo Foundation, such as the patronage of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea.

Instead of the usual July event, the final event will be held on 23 October , and, to compete for the first prize will be the 36 finalists, from 16 Countries, remotely selected by a careful jury that has examined over 600 portfolio. Here We Belong is the precise, almost prescient theme of this edition that inspires that sense of belonging to places and cultures of origin, to the communities, but above all to humanity. The element of sustainability , understood in all its forms – environmental, social, human – acts as a corollary. A theme addressed for the first time by ITS in 2016, and which today returns with an even more relevant centrality and meaning: as a true and own essential necessity.

«All this, which for us represents continuity and security, today acquires a new meaning and value – are the words of Barbara Franchin, Founder and Director of ITS , recently recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 most authoritative Italian women – The collaboration and support of the territory and partners, as well as the extraordinary resilience shown by all the talents who have chosen to participate in the edition 2020, and by the ITS team, today have a deeper meaning and impact on our project and on each of us. Each portfolio we have received represents a sprout of resilience, a desire for regeneration, a hope for a different future to be thought of and implemented together “.

THE FASHION FINALISTS

Sara Michal Workeneh – Israeli

Noa Baruch – Israeli

Andrew Bell – Irish

Tara Al-Wali – British

Syna Chen – Chinese

Rosie Baird – Scottish

Jimin Lee – South Korean

Kin Yan Lam – Chinese

Aharon Genish – Israeli

Cameron Williams – British

Olivia Rubens – Canadian

THE ITS FASHION @ WORK BY ILLY FINALISTS

Tara Al-Wali – British

Rosie Baird – Scottish

Johanna Parv – Estonian

Kin Yan Lam – Chinese

Yuhan Xu – Chinese

Shiori Mizuochi & Hiroki Okamoto – Japanese

Cameron Williams – British

Anyango Mpinga – Kenyan

Keewon Shin – South Korean

Rebar Aziz – German

THE ACCESSORIES & JEWELERY FINALISTS

Yunfei Ma – Chinese

Clara Chu – Portuguese

Rei Sato & Jumi Tanabe – Japanese

Johanna Parv – Estonian

Rebecca Mardsen – Irish

Eva Verwicht – French

Maria Bika – Greek

Felipe Fiallo – Ecuadorean

Ninja D. Evangelista – Austrian

Jittrakarn Bunterngpiboon – Thai

Jing Han – Chinese

Bo Zhang – Chinese

THE ITS ARTWORK BY SWATCH ART PEACE HOTEL FINALISTS

Natsumi Osawa – Japanese

Byung Yoon Lee – South Korean

Clara Chu – Portuguese

Rei Sato – Japanese

Jumi Tanabe – Japanese

Gui Rosa – Portuguese

Aharon Genish – Israeli

Liuxu Luo – Chinese

THE LOTTO SPORT FINALISTS

Scarlett Gapp – British

Johanna Parv – Estonian

Minjae Chang – South Korean