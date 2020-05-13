it's-better-between-william-and-harry:-the-real-brothers-talk-to-each-other-again-on-the-phone

The distance, it is said, can revive great loves. It also applies to any other type of relationship. Provided it has solid roots. And putting an ocean in the middle seems to have done William good too, 13 years, and to younger brother Harry, 35. The two, orphaned too early, raised together, united against the rest of the world, took different paths with the arrival of Meghan Markle in the life of the youngest. On the other hand, one thing has always been clear: only one of the two – the eldest – will one day be king.

And Harry, in the wake of his wife, has chosen (at the moment) to seek his way elsewhere.

The second son of Carlo and Diana has thus taken a step backwards, renouncing to be a senior member of the family. This happened last January, after a year – by all accounts – “stormy” for the two brothers. So much so that Harry had even come to admit it publicly: « We are certainly on different paths. We no longer see each other as we once did … we have good days and bad days, “he said in the now famous documentary of last October. Harry would then leave London without stopping to talk to his brother, without further clarification and explanation.

But how are the two today? According to the real expert Katie Nicholl, the relationship between the two would have improved. To bring them closer, the concern for the father, Prince Charles , who contracted to early April the coronavirus. “There have clearly been some quite important rifts in their relationship,” Nicholl explained to ET , “but things have improved and I know that William and Harry are now in telephone contact”.

The two brothers in the last period would have participated in several family video calls: for the birthday of Archie, eldest son of the Sussex, and for that of Charlotte and Louis, sons of Kate and William. “I think the fact that Prince Charles was not well forced them to pick up the phone and get back in touch . “



According to Nicholl both William and Kate are missing to Prince Harry now living in Los Angeles and starting a new life together with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. But their roles are much more defined: “ I think there is a sense of relief on both sides, the great drama is now a thing of the past” , he continued, “The Sussex are free to move on with their new lives and the Cambridge can return to their old lives without all the turmoil and drama of the last months. ” At least for a while.



