It's freezing among royalty: William just says “hello” to Harry and Meghan (and Kate Middleton doesn't respond)

nj March 10, 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would not have welcomed Harry and Meghan's return home. At Westminster Abbey, during Commonwealth Day celebrations, Kate Middleton would have avoided eye contact

It seemed that the return home of the Sussex, who left Canada to celebrate England, had been greeted with joy. No tension, no quarrel or disagreement seemed to have disturbed the soul of the royal family who met at Westminster Abbey to celebrate, as usual, the Commonwealth Day. But appearance often deceives. And, punctually, at the end of the ceremony, the malicious indiscretion arrived.

According to rumors, Kate Middleton would have refused to reply to Meghan Markle's greeting.

Sussex would arrive in Westminster a few minutes before Cambridge. And, as soon as they saw the brothers-in-law, they would have lavished their greetings. But Prince William and his wife, despite the (almost) four months posting, would not have responded as warmly to Harry and Meghan's moine .

The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382 D0W

– Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would have sat down in their seats, and only William would have coldly muttered a “hello”. Kate Middleton , much more rigid than her husband, would not have uttered a single word. Indeed, it would have avoided eye contact with Harry and Meghan to devote all his attention to Uncle Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones.

The videos released following the ceremony would testify to the embarrassed, and embarrassing reaction. Videos that have (re) fueled the spectrum of a family tension without remedy. E it doesn't matter that the Queen has tried to improve the relationship with her nephew, minimizing the impact of the Megxit. The bond between William and his brother Harry, and the consequent one between their respective wives, would now be compromised. Forever?

Harry, Meghan and the meeting with the queen: “I am still part of her family”

The return of Meghan Markle, the true triumph of Megxit

Harry and Meghan return to the family for Commonwealth Day

