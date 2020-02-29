it's-time-to-ask-yourself:-how-many-things-do-you-know-about-hygiene?

Water, soap and (little) imagination. A quiz – however current – on the basic knowledge that can help us confine pathogenic microorganisms

No, no Wired journalist has been treated with bleach for this article. But, due to this new coronavirus and related psychosis, we thought we would do something useful in testing our readers on some key concepts of hygiene : a fundamental and formidable prevention tool, even more when it comes to epidemics.

After all, these days we all find ourselves in a very delicate phase, where even the correct way of washing our hands has put many in crisis. And let alone when the focus shifts to the chemistry of detergents … In short, one pass of Amuchina and the other, take a tour of these questions: viruses and bacteria afterwards will perhaps make you less afraid.

(Credit images: Getty)