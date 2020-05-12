it's-time-to-start-studying-peer-review-(seriously).-also-for-coronavirus

At the moment there is still no reliable study to understand if peer review is actually a guarantee of the quality and robustness of a scientific work. A team of Italian scientists has in mind a new protocol to understand how to improve research

Improve research to improve research. An unfathomable mechanism, like the thought of thought, which could go on forever. Yet somewhere it will have to start. The idea of ​​doing science on science , on the other hand, is not new: for some time in fact, the scientific community tries to accumulate evidence and develop models to make all its internal processes more efficient, robust and safe, including – but not limited to: the list could go long forward – good laboratory practices , correct analysis, management and sharing of data , civil relationships between peers, healthy interactions between authors and publisher . One of the most discussed processes, which concerns the last phase of a research, i.e. its publication in scientific journals, is that of peer review , the system at the moment more tested to verify the reliability and correctness of a study. The operating mechanism is quite simple: each article sent to a scientific journal (or, more precisely, to the journals that provide this type of control) is subjected to screening and the critical review by one or more scientists external to research and competent in the field. The equal , precisely, who evaluate the work, inviting eventually the authors to intervene on the identified critical issues, and finally sanction their approval or rejection.

The theme of the peer review , for some time now in the eye of the cyclone of the scientific community, it has returned to current events in the time of pandemic , a moment of health emergency in which the research must try to run faster than the virus. And in which therefore it is necessary to seek the correct balance between ensuring the correctness of a scientific work (through the peer review , but not only) and the publication processes as lean and fast as possible: as you recently recalled Andra Meneganzin on L'Espresso , in fact, “pandemics do not wait for peer-review: the process of 'peer review' […] takes several months, and not rarely exceeds the year “, and therefore “in the presence of a health emergency, communication and collaboration between researchers cannot afford to follow the business as usual , with research groups that keep important data of relevance for themselves za public pending publication in a high impact factor magazine, after the phlegmatic times of a peer review, and in fear that early sharing will speed up the work of competing groups “.

In the past it has already happened, and with results encouraging : during the epidemics of Zika (2015-2016) and of ebola (2014 – 2016), for example, the preprint (i.e. the scientific articles uploaded to the network before the peer review ) have significantly accelerated the dissemination of data and, consequently, the progress of biomedical research , arriving on the desks of scientists on average 100 days before the their official publication .

Emergency aside, however, the peer review is a fairly secure system, and certainly at the moment the best that we have managed to develop. However, like any process involving the involvement of human beings and their imperfections, it is itself perfectible and subject to improvements . And here we are back to the beginning: to improve the way we do research it is necessary to do research on research. This is the goal that a team of scientists from the university of Milan has set for itself, in collaboration with colleagues from other bodies: the researchers have just proposed a new protocol to quantitatively evaluate the efficiency of the peer review process and, subsequently, to propose the most appropriate interventions on the basis of these assessments. Everything is described in detail on a comment just published on Nature ; we have reached Flaminio Squazzoni , sociologist at the University of Milan, director of the Behave Lab and first author of the work, to let us explain their idea.

Lights and shadows

“Time ago”, Squazzoni begins, “the scientific community elaborates good practices to ensure that knowledge is as solid, robust and shared as possible. One of the gold standard is the peer review , which began to be applied systematically more or less after the Second World War, even if the term began to be used only in the seventies “. And it is certainly an appropriate standard: the peer review process offers a good degree of assurance on the accuracy of the conclusions of a research, relieving every scientist from the obligation to personally evaluate its truthfulness.

Through the efforts of publishers and independent experts , peer review actually increases the quality of what is published; even for non-scientists, peer-reviewed publications are considered synonymous with reliability and safety. In short, nothing to complain about? Almost. Because “like all human things, even the peer review is perfectible” , continues Squazzoni. “We realized this, for example, in 2005, when Science published an article peer-reviewed on the topic of stamina cells which later turned out to be failed . The story sparked a heated discussion on the editorial processes: it emerged quite clearly that nine reviewers had been conditioned by the fact that the results had been expected for some time and therefore, in some way, could not be wrong “. And instead.

But there is something else. If that of 2005 was not a case of bad faith, sometimes things can take a bad turn also for other reasons: “The problem of publish or perish [ossia il fatto che un accademico che non pubblica muore, lavorativamente parlando, nda] and hyper-competition among scientists “, says Squazzoni again, “Can induce, and has induced, manipulation and fraud practices within the scientific community. Practices that in the past have also affected the peer review process, putting its solidity at risk “.

Little research on research

To aggravate the situation there is the fact, not at all obvious, that the peer review is, by its intrinsic nature, a kind of black box practically unfathomable: in order to be effective, in fact, a high degree of confidentiality .

For example, to be really independent, unassailable and incorruptible, the reviewers should not know the names of the authors , and viceversa. These are confidentiality clauses which, if on the one hand guarantee the proper functioning of the entire process, on the other they hinder the search, because they limit the data available to those who want to quantitatively analyze the mechanism. “Although there are dozens of requests to study the issue” , we read in the paper of Nature , “research on peer review is currently very scarce. The investigations are fragmented , not very connected to each other and with little knowledge sharing. There is no systematic research on how publishers manage this process (for example: how they select, educate and reward reviewers, how they manage conflicts between reviewers or how they publish reports), how to define the quality and the utility of the reviews and even on how to evaluate the peer review “. Do you need a peer review on the peer review ? We said it before: in these terms, the mechanism could resemble a ribbon twisted on itself.

A new infrastructure

Yet Squazzoni and colleagues are convinced that there is a large margin of maneuver . And all thanks to the progress of technology , which today – unlike a few years ago – allow you to collect, aggregate, anonymize and finally process large amounts of data. The infrastructure proposed by scientists is based precisely on this: “The digitization of all editorial processes “, says Squazzoni, “ensures that a mass of data is available to us which, properly processed, can provide us with extremely important and valuable information to evaluate the peer review” . They are not just words: Squazzoni and colleagues, already in 2014, started the project Peere , dedicated precisely to the development of a digital infrastructure for the evaluation of the peer review. In 2017 they then published a protocol for sharing data relating to the review process, which takes into account both the needs of publishers and authors that of ethical-legal aspects (such as those relating to data protection and privacy) .

In particular, the protocol provides that the data collected for each manuscript sent to a scientific journal is anonymized and organized in four categories: one relating to the manuscript proper (which contains for example information on the authors, approval or rejection status and text, encoded to be readable only by a computer), one relating to the magazine (discipline, impact factor, number of items received each year, rejection rate), one relating to the peer review process (features of the editors, time spent on the process, peer review model adopted, number of reviewers, round of reviews), and one relating to auditor reports .

In a pilot project, the system has been tested on 150 magazines (of which no they know the names, since the information is anonymous; however, it is known that among the publishers there are very noble names such as Elsevier, the Royal Society, Springer Nature and Wiley) for a total of about three million scientists and it seems to work well: “The pilot project it constitutes the technical basis for a wider sharing infrastructure, which can facilitate a systematic research on peer review ”. The creators of the project hope that one day not too far away, if everything goes the right way, the analysis of the data collected in this way can first of all be used to precisely define the variables to measure the quality of the peer review , and secondly to use these variables to improve the process, for example deciding which model works better than the discipline in question, or defining guidelines to make the interaction between authors and reviewers, or even to isolate the fearsome predatory journals . But that's another story.