J.K. Rowling and the charges of transphobia: «I, a victim of sexual violence»

«My father would have preferred a male and he refused me as a female , if I had been born thirty years later maybe I would have become a transgender “. So the British writer J.K. Rowling defends herself against accusations of transphobia which in recent days has rained on her because of some ambiguous posts concerning the identity of gener e. “For years I have been fighting to protect the community , many have understood it. Others do not. “

Among the critics towards the author of « Harry Potter »there is even the actor who has interpreted the wizard on the big screen, Daniel Radcliffe : «Trans women are women at all the effects », wrote the star replying to a post by JK Rowling who identified as women only people who by nature have the menstrual cycle . Even the reply of Emma Watson , also a protagonist in the famous saga.

«Transgender people have the right to live their lives without someone constantly telling him who they can or cannot be » , wrote “Hermione”, following the protest choir . A choir to which J.K. Rowling replied also telling some unpublished and sad episodes of his life: «Read certain comments has awakened in me the painful memory of a sexual assault, which I suffered about 20 years . “

«An attack that occurred at a time when I was particularly vulnerable and a man took advantage of it, “writes the author again on her official website . «I still feel the scars of domestic abuse suffered during the first marriage, do not leave. I know the fear that a trans woman feels when she is in front a violent man “, concludes JK Rowling. “Why didn't I say these things before? I wanted to protect my daughter “.

«In the end it was she who pushed me to tell everything “. Will it be enough to calm the storm?

