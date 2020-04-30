jaime-lorente-and-the-problem-of-unsolicited-nude-photos.-but-do-we-finish-it?

In a recent interview, Jaime Lorente stated that he can no longer receive unsolicited nude photos from fans on Instagram direct . So much so that I decided not to reply to the private messages of people I don't know: «I do it for my mental health, for my private life and for my girlfriend. What do I need to see certain things for? “

What? When I read his words, I rolled my eyes. But then we have one thing in common! Too bad this thing is anything but pleasant.

I know that we are neither the first nor the last and that it will certainly have happened to you too. Because these, unfortunately, are scenes of real life: you are going to get the facts yours on social networks, when a notification arrives. Someone you don't know has sent you a photo. It will be a stupid advertisement, they will want to give me yet another iPhone, you think. But no. It is a picture of a penis.

Ok, stop everyone. But since when do you send videos or photos of nudes without the person on the other side of the screen willing to receive them? The universal rule is that nudes should be sent only if asked . But to hear Jaime , it seems that the message is not clear at all: «There are people who write nice things to you and others who, instead, send you photos while masturbating. Both men and women do it without distinction. ” I don't know about you, but the fact that someone can take the trouble to recover or photograph themselves, knowing that on the other side there is a person who does not expect to see him and that maybe he will be annoyed, a little disturbing to me.

There are those who, as the actor from La casa di carta explained, may also find it amusing, but it is not his case: «My friends told me I was lucky. But I assure you not. Maybe it will make you laugh the first time, but then I felt super violated, my intimacy started to stagger “.

And I believe it. Personally, I have never had anything against the nudes. I think, however, as in all things, you need rules. You have to want to do them (without feeling compelled by the other) and want to receive them. Otherwise, it expires in the wildest provocation. In this case, the only effect that is obtained is that of making the other feel uncomfortable.

Let's say that if I were in the role of Jaime Lorente , I too would have lost my temper after yet another violation of my privacy. And I believe that, in real life, he has some of the healthy impulsiveness of his alter ego Denver . Just a few weeks ago, in fact, with a story on Instagram , she decided to report a neighbor who had spied on her quarantine together with Maria Pedraza , by sending their photos to the newspapers. «This is the charity that is born in times of difficulty. Here lives a very generous neighbor, who spends part of her time taking pictures to send to gossip magazines ». An eye for an eye, a photo for a photo…