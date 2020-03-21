james-middleton-and-alizee-thevenet:-marriage-postponed?

On his Instagram account James Middleton tells us, above all, of how he is spending this period of isolation together with his dogs . What he does not tell is how the preparations for his wedding are proceeding … Perhaps because they are not proceeding at all.

Indeed, according to the British Daily Mail , Kate's brother would be seriously thinking of postponing the marriage with the French fiancée Alizée Thevenet. The event, which would have been one of the weddings of the year together with that (also still in doubt) of princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was planned for the summer 2020.

“It is very sad, but it is not appropriate to celebrate it during this crisis,” one of James's friends would have commented. The spouses, according to the same source, “would prefer to wait until all their guests are able – and happy – to participate”.

James, 32 years, he proposed to Alizée, financial analyst of 12 years, to marry him last October, after just over a year of dating.

They met after breaking him with the historical fiancée Donna Air, five years together interspersed with frequent ups and downs. Then in January 2019 James had been photographed for the first time with an unknown blonde. The occasion? a Caribbean vacation with the Middleton clan almost complete (only Kate, William and the children were missing). The “Jalizee”, at the time, had been together for a few months already.

The first meeting, James later said, was the right one, at the South Kensington Club in London . Alizee had said goodbye to Ella, one of James' five cocker spaniels, with no idea who he was. In order not to lose sight of her, Middleton had sent her a message from a waiter, as in the most classic of romantic comedies: “Usually I never do it, but would you like to have a drink with me?”. Everything then picked up speed, from the first official releases hand in hand, to the appearance together with the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor . Until the abrupt stop due to the health emergency.

