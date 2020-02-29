james-middleton-is-no-longer-just-kate's-little-brother:-he-will-conduct-a-program-on-dogs-and-depression

After fighting a deep depression , James Middleton , 32 years, brother of Kate , Duchess of Cambridge, has found himself thanks to the help of his five dogs (and a therapy). “ Ella, Mabel, Inca, Zulu and Luna are very important to me. They understand what is happening to me and are an integral part of my life,” he said recently in a rare interview with Vanity Fair . Now that he is “reborn”, the entrepreneur does not forget those who continue to fight against “dark evil” . He became ambassador of Pets as Therapy , a charitable organization that promotes medical therapies with animals, and according to the British press soon will present a TV documentary entitled The super dogs by James Middleton in which he will explain how a four-legged can influence mood by helping fight depression. The airing date has not yet been revealed, but Kate's brother would have already made arrangements with the production company Fullwell 73.

If the news were true, James would be the ideal host for a dog and mental health program. In 2017, a year spent as in a “fog”, the idea of ​​suicide had begun to make headway in his head . Until, in December, he took the beloved four-legged and went to the Lake District, in the north-east of England, his favorite place. There, between walks in the snow and dives in a frozen lake he realized that he “desperately” needed help . He started therapy and «returned to life» . Now the entrepreneur has many things in his future. First of all the wedding with Alizee Thevenet , 29 French enne by his side for a year that said “yes” to him last October.

But his dogs continue to be “an integral part” of his life. Last September, for example, showed up on the red carpet of the Gq Awards with Ella , one of the five four-legged who were at his side during the time of his illness.

James is so attached to his dogs that he does not agree to do interviews without them being present. He revealed it himself on Instagram: « For each interview my only request is to bring a dog, or two, three, four or five » he joked. Explaining: « They give me the courage to speak freely and without fear of judgment especially when I speak of my experience with depression. Each 40 seconds someone takes their own life because of depression. That's why I talk about it openly. “

